Echo Global Logistics Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

"We're proud to be recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For once again," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We invest in our people by providing them with ongoing training and career development and by giving them the tools and technology they need to succeed. These are just some of the many ways we distinguish our company as an employer of choice."

As a Fortune 1000 company, Echo has a positive and productive corporate culture and offers employees robust benefits, development opportunities, mentorship programs, volunteer time off, team-building events, recreational clubs, and more. In addition, Echo has a strong commitment to advancing Diversity & Inclusion and aims to create an environment that values, supports, and amplifies the diverse voices of its employees. One way Echo accomplishes this is by encouraging team members to join its employee resource groups that focus on diversity of gender, culture, race, sexual orientation, and life experience.

"Echo creates an environment where the best and brightest thrive by learning new skills and working with world-class technology," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "Our leadership team understands that people are our most valuable asset, and that's why employees from across Chicagoland join Echo and stay with us long term to build great careers."

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO at Best and Brightest Programs. "Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first."

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best HR practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. For more information, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

