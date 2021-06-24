Echo Global Logistics named to Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

"Now more than ever, we see how important it is to use technology to streamline and simplify transportation management, especially in a sector as critical as food and beverage," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "To once again earn this recognition from Food Logistics is a testament to the hard work of our Echo team members who are committed to continuously improving freight efficiency and food safety through innovation."

Echo applies cutting-edge technologies—including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced load-matching algorithms—to improve flexibility and simplify transportation management, deploying solutions on its proprietary EchoAccelerator architecture. The company's EchoDrive® web portal and mobile app provide carriers with a simple way to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. EchoShip™, the company's self-service shipping platform, consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling customers to quote, book, ship, manage invoices, and track shipments in real time. Both self-service technologies are available when you want them 24/7 and are supported by Echo's team of logistics experts.

"The food and beverage supply chain is complex, but Echo's technology-driven approach simplifies transportation management," said Brian Parchem, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "Food and beverage shippers and transportation providers may be at various stages of their digital evolution, but no matter where they are on that journey, Echo stands ready to help them ship and transport goods safely and efficiently using our proprietary technology and team of dedicated logistics experts."

"From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!"

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list, including Echo Global Logistics, are profiled in Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

