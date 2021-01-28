Echo Global Logistics Partners with KeepTruckin to Expand EchoDrive Preferred Rewards Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has teamed up with KeepTruckin , the leader in fleet management technology, to expand EchoDrive Preferred, Echo's rewards program for carrier partners. Through the collaboration, EchoDrive Preferred members are eligible for special discounts on KeepTruckin's ELDs, AI-powered Smart Dashcams, fleet management technology, and monthly service fees.

EchoDrive Preferred is a complement to EchoDrive®, Echo's proprietary web portal and mobile app for carriers. EchoDrive gives users real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. The platform's load management tool and document upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized, and help drivers get back on the road faster.

"At Echo, we value our extensive carrier network of over 50,000 transportation providers, and we are always evaluating opportunities that will enhance their experience," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Through our partnership with KeepTruckin, we're pleased to offer EchoDrive Preferred members discounts on an assortment of KeepTruckin's products and services."

"We're excited to team up with KeepTruckin to further expand EchoDrive Preferred," said Jay Gustafson, SVP of Marketplace Solutions. "With the addition of KeepTruckin as a rewards program partner, we're able to continue to strengthen the relationships we have with our existing network of carriers and help to attract new transportation providers as well."

"At KeepTruckin, we look for strategic partners that will help our mission to improve the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry," said Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin. "This collaboration allows us to accomplish this as we're able to offer our fleet management technology to Echo's extensive network of carriers, giving a multitude of transportation providers the opportunity to optimize their operations at a discounted rate."

EchoDrive Preferred offers an array of benefits to members, including early freight access via the EchoDrive web portal and mobile app, and enhanced payment terms based on a carrier's relationship with Echo. The program also provides discounts on truck leases, preventative maintenance programs, and rental equipment as well as discounts on SiriusXM® subscriptions, truck parking, fuel, maintenance, roadside service, and more. New benefits are regularly added to the program as well. For more information about EchoDrive Preferred, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/preferred

To become a carrier or enroll in the program, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/signup

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin's modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans driver safety and dashcams , Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance , GPS tracking and asset tracking , and dispatch , KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 75,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has over 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com .

