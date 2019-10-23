Echo Global Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Our teams performed well this quarter in what continues to be a softer freight market," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We again grew truckload ("TL") contract freight and less than truckload ("LTL") volumes, while also reducing our selling, general and administrative costs this quarter both sequentially and on a year over year basis."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue decreased 12.9% to $561.4 million from the third quarter of 2018; Net revenue (1) decreased 12.8% to $97.0 million from the third quarter of 2018

Managed Transportation revenue decreased 4.7% to $128.1 million and Transactional revenue decreased 15.1% to $433.3 million from the third quarter of 2018

increased to 17.3% in the third quarter of 2019 from 17.2% in the third quarter of 2018 Net income decreased to $4.8 million , compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2018

, compared to in the third quarter of 2018 Fully diluted EPS decreased to $0.18 in the third quarter of 2019; non-GAAP fully diluted EPS (1) decreased to $0.39 in the third quarter of 2019

in the third quarter of 2019; non-GAAP fully diluted EPS decreased to in the third quarter of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) declined 22.5% to $21.8 million , compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2018











(1)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For the definition and a discussion of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release.

Summarized financial results and select operating metrics are as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,



Dollars in millions, except per share data

2019

2018

% change



(unaudited)



Transactional revenue

$ 433.3

$ 510.3

(15.1) % Managed Transportation revenue

128.1

134.5

(4.7) % Revenue

561.4

644.8

(12.9) %













Transportation costs

464.5

533.6

(13.0) % Net revenue(1)

97.0

111.2

(12.8) %













Commission expense

29.1

33.2

(12.4) % Change in contingent consideration

0.1

0.1

6.7 % Acquisition-related transaction costs

—

0.3

(100.0) % Stock compensation expense

2.5

2.4

7.6 % Other selling, general and administrative

46.1

49.9

(7.6) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

77.7

85.7

(9.3) %













Depreciation

6.8

6.0

14.0 % Amortization

2.8

3.3

(14.4) % Depreciation and amortization

9.6

9.2

3.9 %













Income from operations

9.7

16.3

(40.6) %













Cash interest expense

1.3

1.6

(22.6) % Non-cash interest expense

1.6

2.2

(27.5) % Interest expense

2.8

3.8

(25.4) % Income before provision for income taxes

6.8

12.5

(45.3) % Income tax expense

(2.0)

(3.1)

(35.8) % Net income

$ 4.8

$ 9.4

(48.4) %













Fully diluted EPS

$ 0.18

$ 0.33

(45.0) % Diluted shares

26.5

28.2



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.















(1)See the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections of this release.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended September 30,



Dollars in millions, except per share data

2019

2018

% change



(unaudited)





Revenue

$ 561.4



$ 644.8



(12.9) % Transportation costs

464.5



533.6



(13.0) % Net revenue(1)

$ 97.0



$ 111.2



(12.8) %

















Net income

$ 4.8



$ 9.4



(48.4) % Depreciation

6.8



6.0



14.0 % Amortization

2.8



3.3



(14.4) % Non-cash interest expense

1.6



2.2



(27.5) % Cash interest expense

1.3



1.6



(22.6) % Income tax expense

2.0



3.1



(35.8) % EBITDA(1)

$ 19.3



$ 25.5



(24.5) % Acquisition-related transaction costs

—



0.3



(100.0) % Change in contingent consideration

0.1



0.1



6.7 % Stock compensation expense

2.5



2.4



7.6 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 21.8



$ 28.2



(22.5) %

















Fully diluted EPS

$ 0.18



$ 0.33



(45.0) % Change in contingent consideration

0.00



0.00



13.6 % Amortization

0.11



0.12



(8.8) % Acquisition-related transaction costs

—



0.01



(100.0) % Non-cash interest expense

0.06



0.08



(22.8) % Stock compensation expense

0.10



0.08



14.6 % Tax effect of adjustments

(0.05)



(0.07)



(25.9) % Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS(1)

$ 0.39



$ 0.55



(28.5) %

















Operating Metrics















Net revenue margin(1)

17.3 %

17.2 %

3 bps Total employees

2,603



2,651



(1.8) % Sales employees and agents

1,741



1,761



(1.1) % TL revenue %

65.7 %

69.1 %

(344) bps LTL revenue %

29.9 %

25.8 %

407 bps Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.



















(1)See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition and a discussion of each Non-GAAP financial measure.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Guidance

"We expect revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $500 million and $540 million and we are updating our full year 2019 revenue guidance to be in the range of $2.155 billion to $2.195 billion, unchanged from our previous guidance at the midpoint," said Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer at Echo.

Conference Call

A conference call, with accompanying presentation slides, will be broadcast live on October 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. To participate in the call, dial 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics." To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the Echo website at http://ir.echo.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website. To listen to an audio replay, call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 5492216. The audio replay will be available through October 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as "Non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): Net revenue, net revenue margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS. Net revenue is calculated as revenue less transportation costs. Net revenue margin is calculated as net revenue (as previously defined) divided by revenue. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the effects of depreciation, amortization, cash and non-cash interest expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as previously defined) excluding the effects of acquisition-related transactions costs, changes in contingent consideration and stock compensation expense. Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS is defined as fully diluted EPS excluding changes in contingent consideration, amortization, acquisition-related transactions costs, non-cash interest expense, stock compensation expense and the tax effect of these adjustments. We believe such measures provide useful information to investors because they provide information about the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business.

Net revenue, net revenue margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS are used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall operating performance. These measures may be different from similar measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements made in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. These statements are based on current plans and expectations of Echo Global Logistics and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. Information concerning these risks, uncertainties and other factors is contained under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the SEC.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 In thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue $ 561,441

$ 644,821

$ 1,653,300

$ 1,856,723















Costs and expenses:













Transportation costs 464,460

533,601

1,356,949

1,538,791 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,722

85,709

238,055

250,871 Depreciation and amortization 9,594

9,230

28,855

27,168 Income from operations 9,665

16,281

29,441

39,893 Interest expense (2,821)

(3,780)

(9,789)

(11,284) Income before provision for income taxes 6,844

12,501

19,652

28,609 Income tax expense (2,001)

(3,118)

(6,245)

(6,821) Net income $ 4,843

$ 9,383

$ 13,407

$ 21,788















Basic earnings per share $ 0.18

$ 0.34

$ 0.50

$ 0.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18

$ 0.33

$ 0.50

$ 0.78

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 In thousands (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,418

$ 40,281 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 314,785

337,426 Other current assets 12,657

16,025 Total noncurrent assets 493,407

484,593 Total assets $ 847,266

$ 878,325







Accounts payable $ 210,851

$ 216,280 Other current liabilities 44,049

50,627 Convertible notes, net 154,828

183,168 Other noncurrent liabilities 54,489

38,319 Stockholders' equity 383,049

389,932 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 847,266

$ 878,325 Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.







Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 In thousands (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,298

$ 63,009 Net cash used in investing activities (18,887)

(27,220) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (63,275)

1,239 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,863)

37,028 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 40,281

23,515 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 26,418

$ 60,542 Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.







About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

