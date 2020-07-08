Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 Top 3PL for Fourth Year in a Row by Readers of Inbound Logistics

"Since our founding, Echo's goal has always been to simplify transportation management by handling the crucial tasks involved in shipping, so our clients and carriers can focus on what they do best," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We accomplish this with a unique combination of our expert logistics professionals, best-in-class service, and proprietary technology. Earning this prestigious recognition for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the satisfaction of our clients and carrier partners, as well as the reputation of Echo in the industry. We greatly appreciate the support of everyone who voted for Echo."

"Earning this recognition again, especially during such unprecedented times, would not have been possible without the hard work of our employees, who remained unwavering in their commitment to serving the transportation management needs of our clients and carriers," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Their dedication coupled with our industry-leading, proprietary technology suite, including EchoShip and EchoDrive®, allowed us to continuously support our network of 35,000 clients and 50,000 carriers throughout this challenging time. This undoubtedly played a huge part in Echo earning the top honor again this year."

For ten years, Echo Global Logistics has ranked in the top 10 in Inbound Logistics' prestigious industry award. In 2015 and 2016, the company earned the second-place slot, moving up to number one in 2017 and retaining that designation each year since. For all ten years the company has been in the Inbound Logistics top 10, it has either matched the previous year's ranking or moved to a higher level.

"The Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards have always been highly competitive since the contest's founding in 1998, and this year the competition was just as fierce," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "We're thrilled to see Echo voted to the top spot once again. Earning this title for the fourth year in a row is an incredible achievement. Congratulations to Echo on their win."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.echo.com

