WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/ECHO-Recalls-Backpack-Blowers-and-Replacement-Shoulder-Straps-Due-to-Laceration-and-Impact-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: ECHO and Shindaiwa Backpack Blowers and replacement straps

Hazard: The blower's shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan and fan housing causing plastic pieces to be expelled from the machine, posing laceration and impact hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a free repair. To locate the nearest authorized dealer, go to the ECHO Store Locator at www.echo-usa.com or the Shindaiwa Dealer Locator at www.shindaiwa-usa.com .

Consumer Contact: ECHO at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.echo-usa.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information, or Shindaiwa toll-free at 877-986-7783 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.shindaiwa-usa.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 67,700 blowers and 6,600 replacement straps

Description:

This recall involves ECHO and Shindaiwa brand 2-cycle gas powered commercial backpack blowers with shoulder straps. This recall also includes replacement shoulder straps. The model and serial numbers can be found on the blower's engine block. The ECHO or Shindaiwa logo appears on the shoulder strap, and the replacement strap part number appears on the plastic bag at the time of sale.

Backpack blower Models Start Serial Number End Serial Number PB-8010H P48715001001 P48715999999 PB-8010H P52315001001 P52315011904 PB-8010T P48615001001 P48615999999 PB-8010T P52415001001 P52415014244 EB810 P52515001001 P52515002697 EB810RT P52015001001 P52015999999 EB810RT P52615001001 P52615003792

Spare Parts – Replacement Straps Part Number ECHO Right shoulder strap P/N C061000780 ECHO Right shoulder strap P/N C061000781 ECHO Left shoulder strap P/N C061000790 ECHO Left shoulder strap P/N C061000791 Shindaiwa Right shoulder strap P/N C061000861 Shindaiwa Left shoulder strap P/N C061000871

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 62 reports of incidents, including one minor injury, when pieces of blower were expelled from the machine, hitting a consumer in the neck.

Sold At: Independent ECHO and Shindaiwa outdoor power equipment dealers and online at www.HomeDepot.com and www.Grainger.com between August 2018 and February 2020 for about $600 for blowers and $30 for replacement straps.

Manufacturer: ECHO Inc., of Lake Zurich, Ill.

Manufactured in: United States



This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-086

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

