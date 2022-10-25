Echo360 Adds to Global Sales Leadership

EdTech executive Maureen Love joins company to support global growth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video learning platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced today that Maureen Love has been named Vice President, Global Sales Enablement.

Love has deep roots in public education and EdTech, leading teams across disciplines including sales, enablement, project and product management, and global regions in North America, Asia Pacific and Japan, and EMEA. Prior to joining Echo360, Love led Global Sales Strategy and Enablement at Cornerstone, and has management experience at McKinsey & Co. and DigitalThink. Love holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford University, where she also won six NCAA championships with the women's swimming and volleyball teams.

"I'm excited to be joining Echo360 as we continue to scale across markets and geographies," said Love. "I've seen and led a lot of growth in the EdTech space, and I think Echo360 is making a transformational impact on how education and businesses are developing the next generation of leaders through inspired learning technology solutions."

Love joins Echo360 at a time of increasing impact across education and business markets around the world. Over 2,000 educational institutions and 2 million learners worldwide utilize Echo360 technology in a range of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning environments with EchoVideo, EchoExam, EchoEngage, and EchoAuthor solutions.

"Maureen's deep domain expertise and leadership in business, eLearning, and high-impact hybrid learning environments is matched only by her track record, competitive spirit and drive for results," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "Her dedication to unlocking the learning potential and impact for all individuals is a great fit with Echo360's mission and DNA."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey.www.echo360.com.

