Echo360 Announces Global EdTech Grants Program

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the leading global video-based learning engagement platform with the most dynamic engagement, authoring, and assessment tools for any learning environment, announced its 2022 grants program today, across global education, business, and government markets.

This year's program will award up to 20 recipients with cash or software grants between $2,000 - $5,000 in each of the program's two categories:

EchoImpact Grants supporting instructors and researchers using Echo360 solutions to empirically improve learner outcomes. EchoInnovation Grants providing software solutions to help teachers and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement.

Criteria for both grants are based on Echo360's "e3" formula for inspired learning:

EQUITY : Demonstrating that all learners are afforded equal opportunity to engage and excel regardless of environment, access, and ability.

: Demonstrating that all learners are afforded equal opportunity to engage and excel regardless of environment, access, and ability. ENGAGEMENT : Demonstrating that everyone learns better when they are actively participating.

: Demonstrating that everyone learns better when they are actively participating. EVIDENCE: Demonstrating a commitment to measuring progress and outcomes empirically.

Applications will be accepted through March 25, 2022 from any entity that provides learning opportunities across the North American, EMEA, and APAC regions which Echo360 supports. Eligibility includes K12 schools, colleges/universities, businesses, and non-profits. There are no entry fees, and no purchase is required. Application detail and submission is available at https://blog.echo360.com/2022-e3grants.

"Our mission is to empower remarkable experiences for instructors and learners in any learning environment, and these EchoImpact and EchoInnovation Grants will help accelerate the development and sharing of ideas from instructors and trainers around the world," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer.

Born of innovation and fueled by mission, Echo360 is a technology and thought leader in the SaaS learning engagement space serving global education, business, and government markets. Combining its leading video recording, streaming, and management platform with the most dynamic engagement and assessment tools for any learning environment, Echo360 enables transformational experiences for learners, instructors, and administrators everywhere.

