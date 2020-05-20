Echo360 Recognized as Best Video-Based Learning Solution for Second Year in a Row

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the video platform specifically designed for education, announced, today, that the company's popular video-learning platform won EdTech Digest's "Video Based Learning Award" for the second straight year, recognizing the platform's technical excellence, its active learning and accessibility features, and the platform's seamless fit into higher education teaching and learning workflows.

The company was again selected by EdTech Digest as the "Video-based Learning Solutions" award winner from a competitive field. Developed by educators, Echo360's unique video platform helps instructors and students create engaging, accessible learning experiences for in-person, hybrid, and online courses, and provides 24/7 access to lectures and course material.

"As a spring semester defined by an emergency transition to remote learning comes to a close, colleges and universities are looking ahead to a fall semester that will likely take place entirely or partially online. Faculty need technologies that can support the creation of immersive, engaging learning environments unique to the online experience," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "We're honored to once again be recognized as the leading video-based learning solution and a flexible, powerful platform that institutions can rely on in the months ahead."

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate education technology innovators, leaders, and trendsetters. Awards finalists and winners are narrowed from a larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

To learn more about Echo360, please visit https://echo360.com/ .

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

