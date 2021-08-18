Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market 2021-2025: Evolving Opportunities with Dominant Players Including Cardinal Health Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., and General Electric Co. | Technavio

Download Sample Now!

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the echocardiography (ECG) device market is expected to have positive growth. The healthcare industry will witness positive & superior growth during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Cardinal Health Inc.

The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as Cables and Lead Wires, Diagnostic ECG Electrodes, Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Neonatal and Pediatric ECG Electrodes, and more.

CardioComm Solutions Inc.

The company offers Software, Hardware, ASP Service, Software Modules, and Other Products. The company offers echocardiography devices such as The HeartCheck CardiBeat, The HeartCheck PEN handheld ECG, HeartCheck Handheld ECG Monitor, and others.

General Electric Co.

The company operates through key business segments including Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as MAC 2000 ECG Machine, MAC 5500 HD, among others.

Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Echocardiography (ECG) device market is segmented as below:

Product

Resting



Ambulatory



Stress

Geography

Asia



North America



Europe



ROW

The echocardiography (ECG) device market is driven by the increased incidence of cardiac disorders, focus on preventive treatment, and new product launches. The echocardiography device market share growth by the resting segment has been significant as it was the largest revenue-generating product segment in the market. In terms of geography, 63% of the market's growth will originate from Asia with China and India being the key regional markets for the region.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

