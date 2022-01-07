Echocardiography (ECG) device Market to Record USD 2.52 Bn Growth | Cardinal Health Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., and General Electric Co. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Size is expected to increase by USD 2.52 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Asia will register the highest growth rate, occupying 63% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for echocardiography (ECG) devices in Asia. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The echocardiography (ECG) device market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering a wide range of products.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as Cables and Lead Wires, Diagnostic ECG Electrodes, Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Neonatal and Pediatric ECG Electrodes, and more.

CardioComm Solutions Inc.: The company offers echocardiography devices such as The HeartCheck CardiBeat, The HeartCheck PEN handheld ECG, HeartCheck Handheld ECG Monitor, and others.

General Electric Co.: The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as MAC 2000 ECG Machine, MAC 5500 HD, and among others.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC.: The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as ELI 380 Resting Electrocardiograph, ELI 280 Resting Electrocardiograph, Diagnostic Cardiology Suite ECG, and more.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.: The company offers a wide range of advanced echocardiography devices through its medical devices segment.

Regional Market Outlook

The echocardiography (ECG) device market growth in Asia will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of untapped market opportunities, improving healthcare infrastructure, economic development, and rising patient awareness are fueling the growth of the echocardiography (ECG) device market in Asia.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Driver:

Increased incidence of cardiac disorders:



The rise in unhealthy dietary habits, increased stress, and lack of physical activity due to hectic lifestyles have increased the prevalence of hypertension. The growing prevalence of the condition has increased the incidence of cardiac disorders among people. These factors have increased the number of hospitalization for the treatment of cardiac diseases. In addition, the growing need for the early detection of cardiac diseases, especially among the older population has increased the adoption of ECG devices, thereby driving the market growth.



Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Trend:

Technological advances in ECG devices:



Vendors in the market are incorporating sophisticated technologies in ECG devices to enhance the profitability and portability. The integration of the latest technologies in ECG devices is helping in improving the disease diagnosis and treatment. Also, the continuous digitization of record systems in hospitals has been compelling vendors to enhance connectivity for a range of applications. Such technological developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Echocardiography Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.53 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, Mexico, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cardinal Health Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

