Echolight announces new executive hires

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its recent US launch, Echolight Medical announces the hiring of several industry heavyweights, not only in radiology but specifically in point-of-care service. Seattle-based Gina Raebel is VP of Marketing. Florida-based Alex Exposito is VP of Sales. Washington-based Bryan Vick is VP of Operations & Customer Service. Headshots available here .

"Echolight is focused on moving bone density measurement and monitoring to the point-of-care to treat patients faster, more accurately, and in a non-invasive way, without relying on costly and time-consuming trips to the radiology department," explained Raebel , who most recently worked with Fujifilm Sonosite as Senior Director, Global Marketing and has spent more than a decade bringing advanced medical imaging technologies to the point-of-care. "Echolight's portable EchoS allows health care professionals to quickly diagnose and monitor patients wherever they are being treated."

More than half of the U.S. population is impacted by osteoporosis and low bone mass. Increased screening is essential to reducing fracture rates and must be more accessible to both patients and their point-of-care providers. Echolight seeks to position primary care physicians and private health and wellness professionals as frontline providers of bone density screening and monitoring at their practices.

Exposito is working with thought-leading doctors, hospitals, universities, coaches, nutritionists and other early adopters across the country to introduce "technology that is going to transform the way we look at bone health," he says. Having begun his career as a sonographer, Exposito has nearly 30 years experience in the field, most recently as Director, Strategic Accounts with Hologic. With success leading national and international teams driving sales of new ultrasound systems, medical devices, and capital equipment, Exposito is accustomed to building sales organizations for start-ups and for new product launches. "EchoS is poised to be the new standard for measuring bone density and assessing fracture risk."

Vick is a customer-focused technical support leader with nearly 25 years of medical device experience. He most recently served 16+ years with Fujifilm Sonosite where he oversaw worldwide technical support for an installed base in excess of 60,000 units. Vick was with TriPath Imaging for eight years - four in manufacturing, four in service. Vick also served for six years in the United States Navy as an electronics technician and nuclear reactor operator. Vick said, "It's fulfilling to work among such a highly qualified team, and with a medical device that we all believe will transform a facet of healthcare."

About EchoS: Portable, diagnostic, radiation-free bone health densitometer - a safe, accurate, and cost-effective medical device elevating bone health awareness and treatment to mainstream medical care. FDA-cleared, EchoS uses Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (R.E.M.S.) to measure Bone density and provides T-score, Z-score, and a qualitative assessment of bone microarchitecture, independent of bone density, to predict future fracture risk. All provided in minutes. Learn more at EcholightMedical.com.

Contact:

Jesse Landis

813.846.3167 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Echolight Medical

Related Links

http://EcholightMedical.com

