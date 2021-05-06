EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $482.6 million.
  • Net income of $77.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $78.5 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.84.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $185.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"I am pleased with the company's financial performance in the first quarter of 2021," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar.  "We grew revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA over the same period last year by focusing on meeting our customers' needs for connectivity and prudently managing all areas of the business."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 3.6% or $16.9 million year over year primarily driven by higher sales of broadband services to our consumer customers. This increase included an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $5.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% or $37.1 million year over year.
    • Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $39.7 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the higher gross margin associated with the growth in our consumer broadband service revenue and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
    • ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat year over year.
    • Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2.5 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net, and higher legal expense.
  • Net income increased $135.3 million to $77.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $42.9 million and higher gains on investments, net, of $125.3 million, partially offset by higher income tax expense, net, of $29.6 million.
  • Total Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,553,000 as of March 31, 2021. Subscribers in the US decreased by 25,000 to approximately 1,164,000. In Latin America, subscribers increased by 14,000 to approximately 389,000.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2021, approximately 70% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 30% attributable to our enterprise customers.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2021.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we purchased 4,770,714 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we purchased $90.5 million of our 7.625% Sr. Unsecured Notes due June 2021 in open market trades.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from  operations):

For the three months
ended March 31,


2021

2020





Revenue



Hughes

$

475,859

$

458,482

EchoStar Satellite Services

4,089

4,652

Corporate and Other

2,634

2,532

Total revenue

$

482,582

$

465,666





Adjusted EBITDA



Hughes

$

201,937

$

162,219

EchoStar Satellite Services

1,919

2,030

Corporate & Other:



Corporate overhead, operating and other

(21,468)

(20,124)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,353

4,512

Total Corporate & Other

(18,115)

(15,612)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

185,741

$

148,637





Net income (loss)

$

77,572

$

(57,737)

Expenditures for property and equipment

$

179,235

$

104,604

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):

For the three months
ended March 31,


2021

2020





Net income (loss)

$

77,572

$

(57,737)

Interest income, net

(5,949)

(15,583)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

34,667

36,233

Income tax provision (benefit), net

22,147

(7,492)

Depreciation and amortization

129,286

132,368

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

947

3,442

EBITDA

258,670

91,231

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(78,600)

46,672

Impairment of long-lived assets

230


License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

(210)

(110)

Loss on Debt Repurchase

1,582


Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

4,069

10,844

Adjusted EBITDA

$

185,741

$

148,637

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.  To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 1976218.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of


March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,583,747

$

896,005

Marketable investment securities

735,418

1,638,271

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

187,280

183,989

Other current assets, net

190,958

189,821

Total current assets

2,697,403

2,908,086

Non-current assets:



Property and equipment, net

2,420,917

2,390,313

Operating lease right-of-use assets

131,601

128,303

Goodwill

510,945

511,597

Regulatory authorizations, net

476,092

478,762

Other intangible assets, net

16,316

18,433

Other investments, net

347,615

284,937

Other non-current assets, net

350,920

352,921

Total non-current assets

4,254,406

4,165,266

Total assets

$

6,951,809

$

7,073,352





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$

106,500

$

122,366

Current portion of long-term debt, net

808,758

898,237

Contract liabilities

112,507

104,569

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

304,018

299,999

Total current liabilities

1,331,783

1,425,171

Non-current liabilities:



Long-term debt, net

1,495,436

1,495,256

Deferred tax liabilities, net

378,271

359,896

Operating lease liabilities

118,569

114,886

Other non-current liabilities

69,885

70,893

Total non-current liabilities

2,062,161

2,040,931

Total liabilities

3,393,944

3,466,102





Commitments and contingencies













ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and
outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020




Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:



Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 
57,712,888 shares issued and 44,551,347 shares outstanding at March 31,
2021 and 57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2020

58

57

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2021
and December 31, 2020

48

48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020




Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020




Additional paid-in capital

3,333,047

3,321,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(215,476)

(187,876)

Accumulated earnings (losses)

662,110

583,591

Treasury shares, at cost

(285,681)

(174,912)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,494,106

3,542,334

Non-controlling interests

63,759

64,916

Total stockholders' equity

3,557,865

3,607,250

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,951,809

$

7,073,352

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended
March 31,


2021

2020





Revenue:



Services and other revenue

$

430,337

$

408,357

Equipment revenue

52,245

57,309

Total revenue

482,582

465,666

Costs and expenses:



Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

132,789

145,252

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

45,151

45,908

Selling, general and administrative expenses

114,119

125,281

Research and development expenses

7,545

6,254

Depreciation and amortization

129,286

132,368

Impairment of long-lived assets

230


Total costs and expenses

429,120

455,063

Operating income (loss)

53,462

10,603

Other income (expense):



Interest income, net

5,949

15,583

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(34,667)

(36,233)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

78,600

(46,672)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

1,374

2,613

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

(4,069)

(10,844)

Other, net

(930)

(279)

Total other income (expense), net

46,257

(75,832)

Income (loss) before income taxes

99,719

(65,229)

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(22,147)

7,492

Net income (loss)

77,572

(57,737)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

947

3,442

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$

78,519

$

(54,295)





Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:



Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share

$

0.84

$

(0.56)

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)



For the three months ended
March 31,


2021

2020





Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss)

$

77,572

$

(57,737)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by
(used for) operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

129,286

132,368

Impairment of long-lived assets

230


Losses (gains) on investments, net

(78,600)

46,672

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(1,374)

(2,613)

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

4,069

10,844

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

18,370

(10,064)

Stock-based compensation

2,011

2,384

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,118

1,050

Other, net

11,551

(4,899)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:



Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(6,090)

(7,664)

Other current assets, net

(1,736)

(16,127)

Trade accounts payable

(18,375)

(9,559)

Contract liabilities

7,938

(3,212)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(27,447)

(4,922)

Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(1,636)

(5,226)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

116,887

71,295





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of marketable investment securities

(389,071)

(550,891)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,361,632

687,579

Expenditures for property and equipment

(179,235)

(104,604)

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(7,846)

(8,638)

Purchase of other investments

(50,000)

(5,500)

Sales of other investments

1,500


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

736,980

17,946





Cash flows from financing activities:



Repurchase of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes

(62,588)


Payment of finance lease obligations

(329)

(215)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,104)

(801)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised



150

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock
Purchase Plan

2,486

2,924

Treasury share repurchase

(107,862)

(5,893)

Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

5,400

4,000

Other, net

(292)

817

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(164,289)

982





Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,808)

(4,809)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

687,770

85,414

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

896,812

1,521,889

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$

1,584,582

$

1,607,303

