EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $482.6 million .

. Net income of $77.6 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $78.5 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.84 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and basic and diluted earnings per share of . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $185.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"I am pleased with the company's financial performance in the first quarter of 2021," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We grew revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA over the same period last year by focusing on meeting our customers' needs for connectivity and prudently managing all areas of the business."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue increased 3.6% or $16.9 million year over year primarily driven by higher sales of broadband services to our consumer customers. This increase included an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $5.9 million .

year over year primarily driven by higher sales of broadband services to our consumer customers. This increase included an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of . Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% or $37.1 million year over year.

year over year. Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $39.7 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the higher gross margin associated with the growth in our consumer broadband service revenue and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the higher gross margin associated with the growth in our consumer broadband service revenue and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat year over year.



Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2.5 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net, and higher legal expense.

year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net, and higher legal expense. Net income increased $135.3 million to $77.6 million . The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $42.9 million and higher gains on investments, net, of $125.3 million , partially offset by higher income tax expense, net, of $29.6 million .

to . The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of and higher gains on investments, net, of , partially offset by higher income tax expense, net, of . Total Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,553,000 as of March 31, 2021 . Subscribers in the US decreased by 25,000 to approximately 1,164,000. In Latin America , subscribers increased by 14,000 to approximately 389,000.

. Subscribers in the US decreased by 25,000 to approximately 1,164,000. In , subscribers increased by 14,000 to approximately 389,000. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , approximately 70% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 30% attributable to our enterprise customers.

, approximately 70% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 30% attributable to our enterprise customers. Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2021 .

as of . For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , we purchased 4,770,714 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.

, we purchased 4,770,714 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , we purchased $90.5 million of our 7.625% Sr. Unsecured Notes due June 2021 in open market trades.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended March 31,



2021

2020









Revenue







Hughes

$ 475,859



$ 458,482

EchoStar Satellite Services

4,089



4,652

Corporate and Other

2,634



2,532

Total revenue

$ 482,582



$ 465,666











Adjusted EBITDA







Hughes

$ 201,937



$ 162,219

EchoStar Satellite Services

1,919



2,030

Corporate & Other:







Corporate overhead, operating and other

(21,468)



(20,124)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,353



4,512

Total Corporate & Other

(18,115)



(15,612)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 185,741



$ 148,637











Net income (loss)

$ 77,572



$ (57,737)

Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 179,235



$ 104,604



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended March 31,



2021

2020









Net income (loss)

$ 77,572



$ (57,737)

Interest income, net

(5,949)



(15,583)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

34,667



36,233

Income tax provision (benefit), net

22,147



(7,492)

Depreciation and amortization

129,286



132,368

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

947



3,442

EBITDA

258,670



91,231

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(78,600)



46,672

Impairment of long-lived assets

230



—

License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

(210)



(110)

Loss on Debt Repurchase

1,582



—

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

4,069



10,844

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 185,741



$ 148,637



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 1976218.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,583,747



$ 896,005

Marketable investment securities

735,418



1,638,271

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

187,280



183,989

Other current assets, net

190,958



189,821

Total current assets

2,697,403



2,908,086

Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,420,917



2,390,313

Operating lease right-of-use assets

131,601



128,303

Goodwill

510,945



511,597

Regulatory authorizations, net

476,092



478,762

Other intangible assets, net

16,316



18,433

Other investments, net

347,615



284,937

Other non-current assets, net

350,920



352,921

Total non-current assets

4,254,406



4,165,266

Total assets

$ 6,951,809



$ 7,073,352











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 106,500



$ 122,366

Current portion of long-term debt, net

808,758



898,237

Contract liabilities

112,507



104,569

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

304,018



299,999

Total current liabilities

1,331,783



1,425,171

Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,495,436



1,495,256

Deferred tax liabilities, net

378,271



359,896

Operating lease liabilities

118,569



114,886

Other non-current liabilities

69,885



70,893

Total non-current liabilities

2,062,161



2,040,931

Total liabilities

3,393,944



3,466,102











Commitments and contingencies



























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,

57,712,888 shares issued and 44,551,347 shares outstanding at March 31,

2021 and 57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2020

58



57

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020

48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020

—



—

Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,333,047



3,321,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(215,476)



(187,876)

Accumulated earnings (losses)

662,110



583,591

Treasury shares, at cost

(285,681)



(174,912)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,494,106



3,542,334

Non-controlling interests

63,759



64,916

Total stockholders' equity

3,557,865



3,607,250

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,951,809



$ 7,073,352



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2021

2020









Revenue:







Services and other revenue

$ 430,337



$ 408,357

Equipment revenue

52,245



57,309

Total revenue

482,582



465,666

Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

132,789



145,252

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

45,151



45,908

Selling, general and administrative expenses

114,119



125,281

Research and development expenses

7,545



6,254

Depreciation and amortization

129,286



132,368

Impairment of long-lived assets

230



—

Total costs and expenses

429,120



455,063

Operating income (loss)

53,462



10,603

Other income (expense):







Interest income, net

5,949



15,583

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(34,667)



(36,233)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

78,600



(46,672)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

1,374



2,613

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

(4,069)



(10,844)

Other, net

(930)



(279)

Total other income (expense), net

46,257



(75,832)

Income (loss) before income taxes

99,719



(65,229)

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(22,147)



7,492

Net income (loss)

77,572



(57,737)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

947



3,442

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ 78,519



$ (54,295)











Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:







Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share

$ 0.84



$ (0.56)



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2021

2020









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 77,572



$ (57,737)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by

(used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

129,286



132,368

Impairment of long-lived assets

230



—

Losses (gains) on investments, net

(78,600)



46,672

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(1,374)



(2,613)

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

4,069



10,844

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

18,370



(10,064)

Stock-based compensation

2,011



2,384

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,118



1,050

Other, net

11,551



(4,899)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(6,090)



(7,664)

Other current assets, net

(1,736)



(16,127)

Trade accounts payable

(18,375)



(9,559)

Contract liabilities

7,938



(3,212)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(27,447)



(4,922)

Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(1,636)



(5,226)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

116,887



71,295











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(389,071)



(550,891)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,361,632



687,579

Expenditures for property and equipment

(179,235)



(104,604)

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(7,846)



(8,638)

Purchase of other investments

(50,000)



(5,500)

Sales of other investments

1,500



—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

736,980



17,946











Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes

(62,588)



—

Payment of finance lease obligations

(329)



(215)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,104)



(801)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

—



150

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock

Purchase Plan

2,486



2,924

Treasury share repurchase

(107,862)



(5,893)

Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

5,400



4,000

Other, net

(292)



817

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(164,289)



982











Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,808)



(4,809)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

687,770



85,414

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

896,812



1,521,889

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 1,584,582



$ 1,607,303



SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

Related Links

http://www.EchoStar.com

