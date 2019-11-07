EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $472.3 million .

. Consolidated net loss of $21.1 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $18.3 million , and diluted loss per share of $0.19 .

, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted loss per share of . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $148.3 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $1.4 billion .

. Consolidated net loss of $11.2 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $9.8 million , and diluted loss per share of $0.10 .

, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted loss per share of . Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $422.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"I am pleased with our performance in the third quarter of 2019," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "On September 10th, we completed the spin-off to DISH of the BSS business and ancillary assets and liabilities in exchange for DISH shares that were distributed to EchoStar shareholders. As a result, the BSS business has been presented as discontinued operations in our current financial results. We can now focus on the growing broadband market, additional satellite opportunities, and strategic investments. We grew our consumer subscriber base by approximately 22,000 driven by our international markets and launched a consumer service in Mexico on October 1st. Our North American capacity is relatively full with the EchoStar 24/J3 satellite scheduled for launch in 2021. We continue to work to complete our previously announced JVs with Yahsat in Brazil and Bharti Airtel in India and also announced the acquisition of Helios Wire Corporation on October 25th. The Helios acquisition lays the foundation for the creation of worldwide S-band capabilities."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue increased 4% or $16.0 million year over year.

year over year. An accrual of $20.7 million was booked during the quarter related to a license fee dispute with the Government of India . This impacted SG&A expenses by $7.1 million and Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, by $13.6 million . Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests had a corresponding offset of $3.2 million . This fee dispute dates back over a decade and has affected the entire Indian Telecom industry.

was booked during the quarter related to a license fee dispute with the Government of . This impacted SG&A expenses by and Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, by . Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests had a corresponding offset of . This fee dispute dates back over a decade and has affected the entire Indian Telecom industry. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% or $6.0 million year over year.

year over year. Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.9 million which includes the impact of the industry wide fee dispute with the Government of India .

which includes the impact of the industry wide fee dispute with the Government of .

ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2.9 million primarily due to lower revenue.

primarily due to lower revenue.

Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.0 million driven primarily by transaction related legal costs and increased losses on equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates.

driven primarily by transaction related legal costs and increased losses on equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Net loss from continuing operations was $23.2 million , the loss increasing by $20.0 million from last year. The decline was primarily due to higher unrealized losses on foreign currency of $11.0 million , higher depreciation and amortization expense of $7.0 million , increased equity losses of unconsolidated affiliates of $3.6 million , partially offset by higher gains of investments of $5.4 million .

, the loss increasing by from last year. The decline was primarily due to higher unrealized losses on foreign currency of , higher depreciation and amortization expense of , increased equity losses of unconsolidated affiliates of , partially offset by higher gains of investments of . Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,437,000 as of September 30, 2019 including approximately 192,000 subscribers in Central and South America .

including approximately 192,000 subscribers in Central and . Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2019 .

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 463,735



$ 444,762



$ 1,360,919



$ 1,271,886

EchoStar Satellite Services

4,098



6,802



11,873



22,562

Corporate and Other

4,429



4,710



14,283



14,207

Total revenue

$ 472,262



$ 456,274



$ 1,387,075



$ 1,308,655



















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 169,358



$ 167,492



$ 486,212



$ 465,724

EchoStar Satellite Services

1,791



4,687



5,006



15,478

Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and

other

(21,028)



(18,231)



(58,968)



(54,489)

Equity in earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated affiliates, net

(1,782)



416



(9,507)



(2,651)

Total Corporate & Other

(22,810)



(17,815)



(68,476)



(57,141)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 148,339



$ 154,364



$ 422,742



$ 424,061



















Net income (loss) from continuing

operations

$ (23,161)



$ (3,195)



$ (57,581)



$ (3,828)

Expenditures for property and

equipment

$ 95,155



$ 167,144



$ 314,351



$ 337,625



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income (loss)

$ (21,106)



$ 16,502



$ (11,158)



$ 73,015

Interest income and expense, net

32,690



33,529



91,996



107,801

Income tax provision, net

5,016



7,963



12,607



8,275

Depreciation and amortization

122,374



115,325



361,619



338,737

Net (income) loss from discontinued

operations

(2,055)



(19,697)



(46,423)



(76,843)

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

2,797



(450)



1,359



(1,292)

EBITDA

139,716



153,172



410,000



449,693

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(8,295)



(2,873)



(28,087)



(31,606)

Litigation expense (1)

1,824



—



26,328



—

Vendor settlement

—



—



—



(9,571)

Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign

currency

15,094



4,065



14,501



15,545

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 148,339



$ 154,364



$ 422,742



$ 424,061



















(1) Does not include license fee dispute with the Government of India.

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding "Gains and losses on investments, net," unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 3877704.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,547,162



$ 928,306

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

1,000,165



2,282,152

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net (Note 3)

200,779



201,096

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

16,125



14,200

Inventory

83,397



75,379

Prepaids and deposits

63,210



57,691

Other current assets

17,382



18,539

Current assets of discontinued operations

5,866



3,486

Total current assets

2,934,086



3,580,849

Noncurrent assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,444,157



2,534,666

Operating lease right-of-use assets

112,263



—

Goodwill

504,173



504,173

Regulatory authorizations, net

426,189



430,039

Other intangible assets, net

33,188



44,231

Investments in unconsolidated entities

225,908



262,473

Other receivables - DISH Network

93,321



95,114

Other noncurrent assets, net

264,465



247,316

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

—



962,433

Total noncurrent assets

4,103,664



5,080,445

Total assets

$ 7,037,750



$ 8,661,294

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 122,319



$ 121,437

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

714



1,698

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

407



919,582

Contract liabilities

109,557



72,284

Accrued interest

37,039



45,350

Accrued compensation

42,810



54,242

Accrued taxes

17,465



16,013

Accrued expenses and other

126,865



64,395

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

4,565



50,136

Total current liabilities

461,741



1,345,137

Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net

2,388,931



2,386,202

Deferred tax liabilities, net

331,498



287,420

Operating lease liabilities

94,332



—

Other noncurrent liabilities

77,333



80,304

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

—



406,757

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,892,094



3,160,683

Total liabilities

3,353,835



4,505,820

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 56,383,893 shares issued and

49,898,972 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 54,142,566 shares issued and 47,657,645 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2018

56



54

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—

Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,251,808



3,702,522

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(131,664)



(125,100)

Accumulated earnings

685,927



694,129

Treasury stock, at cost

(131,454)



(131,454)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,674,721



4,140,199

Noncontrolling interests

9,194



15,275

Total stockholders' equity

3,683,915



4,155,474

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,037,750



$ 8,661,294



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue:















Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$ 13,232



$ 17,054



$ 42,532



$ 57,410

Services and other revenue - other

393,305



382,374



1,169,459



1,101,111

Equipment revenue

65,725



56,846



175,084



150,134

Total revenue

472,262



456,274



1,387,075



1,308,655



















Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

143,842



142,290



429,869



421,622

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization)

51,188



46,318



142,744



127,254

Selling, general and administrative expenses

122,676



107,540



384,152



314,040

Research and development expenses

6,136



6,544



19,411



20,328

Depreciation and amortization

122,374



115,325



361,619



338,737

Total costs and expenses

446,216



418,017



1,337,795



1,221,981

Operating income

26,046



38,257



49,280



86,674



















Other income (expense):















Interest income

17,175



21,349



64,817



56,237

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(49,865)



(54,878)



(156,813)



(164,038)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

8,295



2,873



28,087



31,606

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(3,209)



416



(14,317)



(2,651)

Other, net

(16,587)



(3,249)



(16,028)



(3,381)

Total other income (expense), net

(44,191)



(33,489)



(94,254)



(82,227)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before

income taxes

(18,145)



4,768



(44,974)



4,447

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(5,016)



(7,963)



(12,607)



(8,275)

Net loss from continuing operations

(23,161)



(3,195)



(57,581)



(3,828)

Net income from discontinued operations

2,055



19,697



46,423



76,843

Net income (loss)

(21,106)



16,502



(11,158)



73,015

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(2,797)



450



(1,359)



1,292

Net income (loss) attributable to

EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ (18,309)



$ 16,052



$ (9,799)



$ 71,723



















Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:















Basic loss from continuing operations per share

$ (0.21)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.58)



$ (0.05)

Total basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.19)



$ 0.17



$ (0.10)



$ 0.75

Diluted loss from continuing operations per share

$ (0.21)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.58)



$ (0.05)

Total diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.19)



$ 0.17



$ (0.10)



$ 0.75



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)









For the nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (11,158)



$ 73,015

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

459,054



444,558

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

14,317



2,651

Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,882



5,910

(Gains) losses on investments, net

(28,087)



(33,524)

Stock-based compensation

7,120



7,771

Deferred tax provision

22,949



22,357

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity

2,716



5,000

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable, net

(5,439)



(35,811)

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

(28,779)



32,323

Inventory

(8,661)



10,667

Other current assets

(3,716)



(5,569)

Trade accounts payable

18,180



2,536

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(984)



(3,342)

Accrued expenses and other

65,245



19,450

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

1,303



(16,123)

Other, net

24,118



12,043

Net cash flows from operating activities

533,060



543,912

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(655,265)



(2,323,090)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,988,078



1,331,225

Expenditures for property and equipment

(314,861)



(415,253)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

—



77,524

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(21,364)



(24,568)

Investment in unconsolidated entities

(7,503)



(991)

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity

2,284



—

Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity

—



1,558

Net cash flows from investing activities

991,369



(1,353,595)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of debt and finance lease obligations

(29,135)



(27,764)

Repurchase and maturity of debt

(920,923)



—

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(7,313)



—

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(5,269)



(4,601)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

64,143



4,424

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

7,724



7,428

Other, net

758



(530)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(890,015)



(21,043)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(411)



(3,449)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts

634,003



(834,175)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

929,495



2,432,249

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 1,563,498



$ 1,598,074











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 161,766



$ 170,303

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 2,119



$ 3,369



