EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Aug 06, 2020, 06:00 ET
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $459.5 million.
- Net loss from continuing operations of $14.8 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $11.4 million, and diluted loss per share of $(0.12).
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $160.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $925.1 million.
- Net loss from continuing operations of $72.6 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $65.7 million, and diluted loss per share of $(0.67).
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $309.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"The second quarter of 2020 continued to demonstrate that we are in extraordinary times, and despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, I am proud of our second quarter performance," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "Whether our current environment is a 'new normal' or a temporary state, EchoStar remains focused on delivering the connectivity our customers need today and into the future. Operationally, we increased our consumer subscriber base by approximately 26,000, driven by our international markets, bringing our broadband subscriber total to approximately 1.542 million. We continue to monitor economic conditions and are prudently managing the business. We are also excited to be joining the consortium selected to acquire OneWeb out of bankruptcy and to continue as a trusted technology and distribution partner for OneWeb as it emerges from bankruptcy"
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue was down $0.9 million year over year including an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $12 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% or $26.2 million year over year.
- Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $31.1 million year over year. The increase was driven by higher margin primarily associated with our consumer service as well as lower sales, marketing, and other operating expenses.
- ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million year over year.
- Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the loss of the revenue and EBITDA associated with the transfer of certain real estate assets to DISH Network Corporation as part of the BSS transaction, which closed in September of 2019, that were not treated as discontinued operations. The segment also had equity losses in unconsolidated affiliates during the quarter of $4.7 million compared to equity losses of $2.9 million in the same period a year ago.
- Net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million, a decrease of loss by $15.2 million from last year. The lower loss was primarily due to higher operating income of $39.4 million and lower net interest expense of $3 million. This was partially offset by lower gains on investments, net, of $18.9 million, higher income tax provision, net, of $6.2 million, and higher equity losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net, of $1.6 million.
- Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,542,000 as of June 30, 2020 including approximately 321,000 subscribers in Latin America. In response to the continued challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we extended the FCC's Keep America Connected Pledge through June 30, 2020, and our subscriber numbers and revenue exclude those whose service would have ordinarily been terminated in the absence of the Pledge.
- For the three months ended June 30,2020, approximately 71% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 29% attributable to our enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities were $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2020.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands) from continuing operations (all US GAAP amounts reference results from continuing operations):
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
Hughes
|
$
|
453,172
|
$
|
451,847
|
$
|
911,654
|
$
|
897,184
|
EchoStar Satellite Services
|
4,179
|
3,742
|
8,831
|
7,775
|
Corporate and Other
|
2,115
|
4,842
|
4,647
|
9,854
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
459,466
|
$
|
460,431
|
$
|
925,132
|
$
|
914,813
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Hughes
|
$
|
186,277
|
$
|
155,212
|
$
|
348,496
|
$
|
316,853
|
EchoStar Satellite Services
|
1,543
|
1,486
|
3,573
|
3,215
|
Corporate & Other:
|
Corporate overhead, operating and other
|
(22,252)
|
(19,070)
|
(42,375)
|
(37,788)
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|
(4,668)
|
(2,898)
|
(156)
|
(7,725)
|
Total Corporate & Other
|
(26,920)
|
(21,968)
|
(42,531)
|
(45,513)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
160,900
|
$
|
134,730
|
$
|
309,538
|
$
|
274,555
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
$
|
92,300
|
$
|
107,342
|
$
|
196,904
|
$
|
219,196
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(14,843)
|
$
|
(5,060)
|
(72,580)
|
9,948
|
Interest income, net
|
(10,760)
|
(23,213)
|
(26,343)
|
(47,642)
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
38,258
|
53,749
|
74,491
|
106,948
|
Income tax provision (benefit), net
|
10,851
|
4,692
|
3,359
|
7,590
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
129,887
|
120,266
|
262,255
|
239,244
|
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
(24,968)
|
—
|
(44,215)
|
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
3,431
|
(632)
|
6,873
|
(1,438)
|
EBITDA
|
156,824
|
124,834
|
248,055
|
270,435
|
(Gains) losses on investments, net
|
6,090
|
(12,855)
|
52,762
|
(19,791)
|
Litigation Expense
|
—
|
24,504
|
—
|
24,504
|
License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests
|
(454)
|
—
|
(563)
|
—
|
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
|
(1,560)
|
(1,753)
|
9,284
|
(593)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
160,900
|
$
|
134,730
|
$
|
309,538
|
$
|
274,555
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding "Gains and losses on investments, net," "Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net," and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 3563538.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
As of
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,948,464
|
$
|
1,519,431
|
Marketable investment securities
|
509,980
|
940,623
|
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
|
183,379
|
196,629
|
Other current assets, net
|
185,699
|
179,531
|
Total current assets
|
2,827,522
|
2,836,214
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,399,711
|
2,528,738
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
125,996
|
114,042
|
Goodwill
|
509,054
|
506,953
|
Regulatory authorizations, net
|
474,463
|
478,598
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
22,667
|
29,507
|
Other investments, net
|
275,873
|
325,405
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
340,904
|
334,841
|
Total non-current assets
|
4,148,668
|
4,318,084
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,976,190
|
$
|
7,154,298
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
112,748
|
$
|
124,080
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
896,386
|
—
|
Contract liabilities
|
89,831
|
101,060
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
262,944
|
270,879
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,361,909
|
496,019
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Long-term debt, net
|
1,494,902
|
2,389,168
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
349,973
|
351,692
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
110,899
|
96,941
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
74,239
|
74,925
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,030,013
|
2,912,726
|
Total liabilities
|
3,391,922
|
3,408,745
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
|
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 56,988,365 shares issued and 50,306,445 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 56,592,251 shares issued and 50,107,330 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019
|
57
|
57
|
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
48
|
48
|
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,311,861
|
3,290,483
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(206,810)
|
(122,138)
|
Accumulated earnings (losses)
|
558,034
|
632,809
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(137,347)
|
(131,454)
|
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
|
3,525,843
|
3,669,805
|
Non-controlling interests
|
58,425
|
75,748
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,584,268
|
3,745,553
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
6,976,190
|
$
|
7,154,298
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
Services and other revenue
|
$
|
417,043
|
$
|
402,786
|
$
|
825,400
|
$
|
805,454
|
Equipment revenue
|
42,423
|
57,645
|
99,732
|
109,359
|
Total revenue
|
459,466
|
460,431
|
925,132
|
914,813
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|
141,019
|
142,680
|
286,271
|
286,027
|
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|
32,542
|
46,549
|
78,450
|
91,556
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
113,798
|
149,209
|
239,079
|
261,323
|
Research and development expenses
|
7,448
|
6,388
|
13,702
|
13,276
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
129,887
|
120,266
|
262,255
|
239,244
|
Total costs and expenses
|
424,694
|
465,092
|
879,757
|
891,426
|
Operating income (loss)
|
34,772
|
(4,661)
|
45,375
|
23,387
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income, net
|
10,760
|
23,213
|
26,343
|
47,642
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
(38,258)
|
(53,749)
|
(74,491)
|
(106,948)
|
Gains (losses) on investments, net
|
(6,090)
|
12,855
|
(52,762)
|
19,791
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|
(6,345)
|
(4,754)
|
(3,732)
|
(11,107)
|
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
|
1,560
|
1,753
|
(9,284)
|
593
|
Other, net
|
(391)
|
7
|
(670)
|
(35)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
(38,764)
|
(20,675)
|
(114,596)
|
(50,064)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(3,992)
|
(25,336)
|
(69,221)
|
(26,677)
|
Income tax benefit (provision), net
|
(10,851)
|
(4,692)
|
(3,359)
|
(7,590)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
(14,843)
|
(30,028)
|
(72,580)
|
(34,267)
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
24,968
|
—
|
44,215
|
Net income (loss)
|
(14,843)
|
(5,060)
|
(72,580)
|
9,948
|
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
3,431
|
(632)
|
6,873
|
(1,438)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock
|
$
|
(11,412)
|
$
|
(5,692)
|
$
|
(65,707)
|
8,510
|
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:
|
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from continuing operations per share
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
$
|
(0.67)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.67)
|
$
|
0.09
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(72,580)
|
$
|
9,948
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
262,255
|
309,631
|
Losses (gains) on investments, net
|
52,762
|
(19,791)
|
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|
3,732
|
11,107
|
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
|
9,284
|
(593)
|
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
|
(2,452)
|
7,014
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,509
|
4,833
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
2,120
|
3,872
|
Other, net
|
(7,295)
|
2,742
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
|
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
|
(5,262)
|
167
|
Other current assets, net
|
(11,642)
|
(129)
|
Trade accounts payable
|
(11,701)
|
(225)
|
Contract liabilities
|
(11,229)
|
34,024
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
27,050
|
16,800
|
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
|
5,729
|
1,374
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
245,280
|
380,774
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of marketable investment securities
|
(555,367)
|
(504,264)
|
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
|
977,532
|
1,621,481
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
(196,904)
|
(219,440)
|
Expenditures for externally marketed software
|
(19,237)
|
(15,329)
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
200,524
|
882,448
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes
|
—
|
(920,923)
|
Payment of finance lease obligations
|
(421)
|
(20,008)
|
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
|
(1,021)
|
(3,778)
|
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised
|
436
|
61,503
|
Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
5,300
|
5,074
|
Treasury share purchase
|
(5,893)
|
—
|
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
|
10,000
|
—
|
Purchase of non-controlling interest
|
—
|
(7,313)
|
Other, net
|
674
|
(267)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
9,075
|
(885,712)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
(19,232)
|
121
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
435,647
|
377,631
|
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period
|
1,521,889
|
929,495
|
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
|
$
|
1,957,536
|
$
|
1,307,126
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation