EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $459.5 million .

. Net loss from continuing operations of $14.8 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $11.4 million , and diluted loss per share of $(0.12) .

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $160.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $925.1 million .

. Net loss from continuing operations of $72.6 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $65.7 million , and diluted loss per share of $(0.67) .

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $309.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"The second quarter of 2020 continued to demonstrate that we are in extraordinary times, and despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, I am proud of our second quarter performance," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "Whether our current environment is a 'new normal' or a temporary state, EchoStar remains focused on delivering the connectivity our customers need today and into the future. Operationally, we increased our consumer subscriber base by approximately 26,000, driven by our international markets, bringing our broadband subscriber total to approximately 1.542 million. We continue to monitor economic conditions and are prudently managing the business. We are also excited to be joining the consortium selected to acquire OneWeb out of bankruptcy and to continue as a trusted technology and distribution partner for OneWeb as it emerges from bankruptcy"

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue was down $0.9 million year over year including an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $12 million .

year over year including an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of . Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% or $26.2 million year over year.

year over year. Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $31.1 million year over year. The increase was driven by higher margin primarily associated with our consumer service as well as lower sales, marketing, and other operating expenses.

year over year. The increase was driven by higher margin primarily associated with our consumer service as well as lower sales, marketing, and other operating expenses.

ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million year over year.

year over year.

Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.0 million . The decrease was primarily driven by the loss of the revenue and EBITDA associated with the transfer of certain real estate assets to DISH Network Corporation as part of the BSS transaction, which closed in September of 2019, that were not treated as discontinued operations. The segment also had equity losses in unconsolidated affiliates during the quarter of $4.7 million compared to equity losses of $2.9 million in the same period a year ago.

. The decrease was primarily driven by the loss of the revenue and EBITDA associated with the transfer of certain real estate assets to DISH Network Corporation as part of the BSS transaction, which closed in September of 2019, that were not treated as discontinued operations. The segment also had equity losses in unconsolidated affiliates during the quarter of compared to equity losses of in the same period a year ago. Net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million , a decrease of loss by $15.2 million from last year. The lower loss was primarily due to higher operating income of $39.4 million and lower net interest expense of $3 million . This was partially offset by lower gains on investments, net, of $18.9 million , higher income tax provision, net, of $6.2 million , and higher equity losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net, of $1.6 million .

, a decrease of loss by from last year. The lower loss was primarily due to higher operating income of and lower net interest expense of . This was partially offset by lower gains on investments, net, of , higher income tax provision, net, of , and higher equity losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net, of . Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,542,000 as of June 30, 2020 including approximately 321,000 subscribers in Latin America . In response to the continued challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we extended the FCC's Keep America Connected Pledge through June 30, 2020 , and our subscriber numbers and revenue exclude those whose service would have ordinarily been terminated in the absence of the Pledge.

including approximately 321,000 subscribers in . In response to the continued challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we extended the FCC's Keep America Connected Pledge through , and our subscriber numbers and revenue exclude those whose service would have ordinarily been terminated in the absence of the Pledge. For the three months ended June 30,2020 , approximately 71% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 29% attributable to our enterprise customers.

, approximately 71% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 29% attributable to our enterprise customers. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities were $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2020 .

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands) from continuing operations (all US GAAP amounts reference results from continuing operations):





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 453,172



$ 451,847



$ 911,654



$ 897,184

EchoStar Satellite Services

4,179



3,742



8,831



7,775

Corporate and Other

2,115



4,842



4,647



9,854

Total revenue

$ 459,466



$ 460,431



$ 925,132



$ 914,813



















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 186,277



$ 155,212



$ 348,496



$ 316,853

EchoStar Satellite Services

1,543



1,486



3,573



3,215

Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(22,252)



(19,070)



(42,375)



(37,788)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(4,668)



(2,898)



(156)



(7,725)

Total Corporate & Other

(26,920)



(21,968)



(42,531)



(45,513)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 160,900



$ 134,730



$ 309,538



$ 274,555



















Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 92,300



$ 107,342



$ 196,904



$ 219,196



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net income (loss)

$ (14,843)



$ (5,060)



(72,580)



9,948

Interest income, net

(10,760)



(23,213)



(26,343)



(47,642)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

38,258



53,749



74,491



106,948

Income tax provision (benefit), net

10,851



4,692



3,359



7,590

Depreciation and amortization

129,887



120,266



262,255



239,244

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

—



(24,968)



—



(44,215)

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

3,431



(632)



6,873



(1,438)

EBITDA

156,824



124,834



248,055



270,435

(Gains) losses on investments, net

6,090



(12,855)



52,762



(19,791)

Litigation Expense

—



24,504



—



24,504

License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

(454)



—



(563)



—

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

(1,560)



(1,753)



9,284



(593)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 160,900



$ 134,730



$ 309,538



$ 274,555





































Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding "Gains and losses on investments, net," "Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net," and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 3563538.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of





June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,948,464



$ 1,519,431



Marketable investment securities

509,980



940,623



Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

183,379



196,629



Other current assets, net

185,699



179,531



Total current assets

2,827,522



2,836,214



Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net

2,399,711



2,528,738



Operating lease right-of-use assets

125,996



114,042



Goodwill

509,054



506,953



Regulatory authorizations, net

474,463



478,598



Other intangible assets, net

22,667



29,507



Other investments, net

275,873



325,405



Other non-current assets, net

340,904



334,841



Total non-current assets

4,148,668



4,318,084



Total assets

$ 6,976,190



$ 7,154,298















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable

$ 112,748



$ 124,080



Current portion of long-term debt, net

896,386



—



Contract liabilities

89,831



101,060



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

262,944



270,879



Total current liabilities

1,361,909



496,019



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt, net

1,494,902



2,389,168



Deferred tax liabilities, net

349,973



351,692



Operating lease liabilities

110,899



96,941



Other non-current liabilities

74,239



74,925



Total non-current liabilities

2,030,013



2,912,726



Total liabilities

3,391,922



3,408,745















Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 56,988,365 shares issued and 50,306,445 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 56,592,251 shares issued and 50,107,330 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019

57



57

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

—



—

Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,311,861



3,290,483

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(206,810)



(122,138)

Accumulated earnings (losses)

558,034



632,809

Treasury stock, at cost

(137,347)



(131,454)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,525,843



3,669,805

Non-controlling interests

58,425



75,748

Total stockholders' equity

3,584,268



3,745,553

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,976,190



$ 7,154,298



































ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:















Services and other revenue

$ 417,043



$ 402,786



$ 825,400



$ 805,454

Equipment revenue

42,423



57,645



99,732



109,359

Total revenue

459,466



460,431



925,132



914,813

Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

141,019



142,680



286,271



286,027

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

32,542



46,549



78,450



91,556

Selling, general and administrative expenses

113,798



149,209



239,079



261,323

Research and development expenses

7,448



6,388



13,702



13,276

Depreciation and amortization

129,887



120,266



262,255



239,244

Total costs and expenses

424,694



465,092



879,757



891,426

Operating income (loss)

34,772



(4,661)



45,375



23,387

Other income (expense):















Interest income, net

10,760



23,213



26,343



47,642

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(38,258)



(53,749)



(74,491)



(106,948)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

(6,090)



12,855



(52,762)



19,791

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(6,345)



(4,754)



(3,732)



(11,107)

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

1,560



1,753



(9,284)



593

Other, net

(391)



7



(670)



(35)

Total other income (expense), net

(38,764)



(20,675)



(114,596)



(50,064)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(3,992)



(25,336)



(69,221)



(26,677)

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(10,851)



(4,692)



(3,359)



(7,590)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(14,843)



(30,028)



(72,580)



(34,267)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



24,968



—



44,215

Net income (loss)

(14,843)



(5,060)



(72,580)



9,948

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

3,431



(632)



6,873



(1,438)

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ (11,412)



$ (5,692)



$ (65,707)



8,510



















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:















Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from continuing operations per share

$ (0.12)



$ (0.32)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.37)

Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share

$ (0.12)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.67)



$ 0.09



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended June 30,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (72,580)



$ 9,948

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

262,255



309,631

Losses (gains) on investments, net

52,762



(19,791)

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,732



11,107

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

9,284



(593)

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

(2,452)



7,014

Stock-based compensation

4,509



4,833

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,120



3,872

Other, net

(7,295)



2,742

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(5,262)



167

Other current assets, net

(11,642)



(129)

Trade accounts payable

(11,701)



(225)

Contract liabilities

(11,229)



34,024

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

27,050



16,800

Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

5,729



1,374

Net cash flows from operating activities

245,280



380,774











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(555,367)



(504,264)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

977,532



1,621,481

Expenditures for property and equipment

(196,904)



(219,440)

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(19,237)



(15,329)

Net cash flows from investing activities

200,524



882,448











Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes

—



(920,923)

Payment of finance lease obligations

(421)



(20,008)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,021)



(3,778)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

436



61,503

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

5,300



5,074

Treasury share purchase

(5,893)



—

Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

10,000



—

Purchase of non-controlling interest

—



(7,313)

Other, net

674



(267)

Net cash flows from financing activities

9,075



(885,712)











Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(19,232)



121

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

435,647



377,631

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

1,521,889



929,495

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 1,957,536



$ 1,307,126



