EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $531 million .

. Consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $112 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $112 million , and diluted loss per share of $1.17 . Included in these amounts are net losses on investments of $46 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million . Excluding these items, diluted loss per share would have been $0.01 .

, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted loss per share of . Included in these amounts are net losses on investments of and a non-recurring impairment charge of . Excluding these items, diluted loss per share would have been . Consolidated EBITDA of $85 million , including net losses on investments of $46 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million . Excluding these items, EBITDA would have been $196 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $2.1 billion .

. Consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $39 million , consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $40 million , and diluted loss per share of $0.42 . Included in these amounts are net losses on investments of $12 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million . Excluding these items, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.38 .

, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted loss per share of . Included in these amounts are net losses on investments of and a non-recurring impairment charge of . Excluding these items, diluted earnings per share would have been . Consolidated EBITDA of $757 million , including net losses on investments of $12 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million . Excluding these items, EBITDA would have been $834 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2018 .

as of . Approximately 1,361,000 Hughes broadband subscribers as of December 31, 2018 .

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years

Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(In thousands) Revenue















Hughes

$ 444,642



$ 405,775



$ 1,716,528



$ 1,477,918

EchoStar Satellite Services

81,873



96,459



358,058



392,244

Corporate and Other

4,146



3,814



16,777



15,346

Total

$ 530,661



$ 506,048



$ 2,091,363



$ 1,885,508



















EBITDA















Hughes

$ 148,337



$ 132,529



$ 601,319



$ 475,222

EchoStar Satellite Services

69,269



73,412



308,058



315,285

Corporate and Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(18,716)



(18,782)



(69,356)



(63,168)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

(3,303)



1,353



(5,954)



16,973

Gains (losses) on investments, net

(45,349)



22,789



(12,178)



55,027

Impairment of long lived assets

(65,220)



(4,762)



(65,220)



(4,762)

Sub-total

(132,588)



598



(152,708)



4,070

Total

$ 85,018



$ 206,539



$ 756,669



$ 794,577



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (111,648)



$ 311,759



$ (38,633)



$ 384,980

Net income from discontinued operations

—



2,055



—



8,509

Net income (loss)

$ (111,648)



$ 313,814



$ (38,633)



$ 393,489



















Expenditures for property and equipment

from continuing operations

$ 139,888



$ 156,239



$ 477,617



$ 566,384



The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP measurements.





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years

Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(In thousands) Net income (loss)

$ (111,648)



$ 313,814



$ (38,633)



$ 393,489



















Interest income and expense, net

38,158



46,465



168,293



172,621

Income tax (benefit) provision, net

5,438



(293,359)



30,673



(284,286)

Depreciation and amortization

153,620



142,251



598,178



522,190

Net income from discontinued operations

—



(2,055)



—



(8,509)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(550)



(577)



(1,842)



(928)

EBITDA

$ 85,018



$ 206,539



$ 756,669



$ 794,577



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests." EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID # 2185925.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)





As of December 31,



2018

2017 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 928,306



$ 2,431,456

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

2,282,152



814,161

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

201,096



196,840

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

14,200



43,295

Inventory

75,379



83,595

Prepaids and deposits

61,177



54,533

Other current assets

18,539



91,671

Total current assets

3,580,849



3,715,551

Noncurrent assets:







Property and equipment, net

3,414,908



3,465,471

Regulatory authorizations, net

495,654



536,936

Goodwill

504,173



504,173

Other intangible assets, net

44,231



58,955

Investments in unconsolidated entities

262,473



161,427

Other receivables - DISH Network

95,114



92,687

Other noncurrent assets, net

263,892



214,814

Total noncurrent assets

5,080,445



5,034,463

Total assets

$ 8,661,294



$ 8,750,014

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 121,437



$ 108,406

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,698



4,753

Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

959,577



40,631

Contract liabilities

72,284



65,959

Accrued interest

47,416



47,616

Accrued compensation

54,242



47,756

Accrued taxes

16,013



16,122

Accrued expenses and other

72,470



82,647

Total current liabilities

1,345,137



413,890

Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net

2,573,204



3,594,213

Deferred tax liabilities, net

465,933



436,023

Other noncurrent liabilities

121,546



128,503

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,160,683



4,158,739

Total liabilities

4,505,820



4,572,629

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of

December 31, 2018 and 2017

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,142,566 shares issued

and 47,657,645 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 53,663,859 shares issued and

48,131,541 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017

54



54

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039

shares issued and outstanding at each of December 31, 2018 and 2017

48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding at each of December 31, 2018 and 2017

—



—

Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding at each of December 31, 2018 and 2017

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,702,522



3,669,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(125,100)



(130,154)

Accumulated earnings

694,129



721,316

Treasury stock, at cost

(131,454)



(98,162)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,140,199



4,162,563

Other noncontrolling interests

15,275



14,822

Total stockholders' equity

4,155,474



4,177,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,661,294



$ 8,750,014



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





For the years ended December 31,



2018

2017

2016 Revenue:











Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$ 378,694



$ 445,698



$ 463,442

Services and other revenue - other

1,507,259



1,200,321



1,100,828

Equipment revenue

205,410



239,489



246,196

Total revenue

2,091,363



1,885,508



1,810,466

Costs and expenses:











Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization)

604,305



563,346



536,568

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization)

176,600



195,151



188,617

Selling, general and administrative expenses

436,247



366,007



325,044

Research and development expenses

27,570



31,745



31,170

Depreciation and amortization

598,178



522,190



432,904

Impairment of long-lived assets

65,220



10,762



—

Total costs and expenses

1,908,120



1,689,201



1,514,303

Operating income

183,243



196,307



296,163

Other income (expense):











Interest income

80,275



44,619



21,244

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(248,568)



(217,240)



(123,481)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

(12,207)



53,453



9,767

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(5,954)



16,973



10,802

Other, net

(4,749)



6,582



2,131

Total other income (expense), net

(191,203)



(95,613)



(79,537)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



(7,960)



100,694



216,626

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(30,673)



284,286



(80,254)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(38,633)



384,980



136,372

Net income from discontinued operations

—



8,509



44,320

Net income (loss)

(38,633)



393,489



180,692

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,842



928



762

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation

(40,475)



392,561



179,930

Less: Net loss attributable to Hughes Retail Preferred Tracking Stock

—



(1,209)



(1,743)

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ (40,475)



$ 393,770



$ 181,673















Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:











Basic earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share

$ (0.42)



$ 4.04



$ 1.46

Total basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.42)



$ 4.13



$ 1.94

Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share

$ (0.42)



$ 3.98



$ 1.45

Total diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.42)



$ 4.07



$ 1.92



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





For the years ended December 31,



2018

2017

2016 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (38,633)



$ 393,489



$ 180,692

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

598,178



533,849



495,068

Impairment of long-lived assets

65,220



10,762



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net

6,037



(15,814)



(13,310)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

7,923



7,378



6,551

Gains and losses on investments, net

12,109



(53,453)



(9,767)

Stock-based compensation

9,990



10,103



15,234

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

26,327



(288,577)



98,148

Dividends received from unconsolidated entities

10,000



19,000



15,000

Proceeds from sale of trading securities

—



8,922



7,140

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:











Trade accounts receivable, net

(17,842)



421



(26,942)

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

29,188



235,227



(1,456)

Inventory

5,650



(19,291)



(4,814)

Other current assets

(16,261)



(15,352)



2,263

Trade accounts payable

9,562



(78,419)



(24,571)

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(3,055)



731



(19,650)

Accrued expenses and other

23,105



11,993



55,998

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

(5,070)



(36,975)



9,459

Other, net

12,094



2,898



18,300

Net cash flows from operating activities

734,522



726,892



803,343

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities

(2,973,254)



(855,717)



(921,247)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,498,463



580,235



1,009,310

Expenditures for property and equipment

(555,141)



(583,211)



(722,341)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

77,524



4,311



24,087

Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity

1,558



17,781



—

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(31,639)



(31,331)



(23,252)

Investments in unconsolidated entities

(115,991)



—



(1,636)

Other, net

—



—



2,880

Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,098,480)



(867,932)



(632,199)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—



—



1,500,000

Payments of debt issuance costs

—



(414)



(7,097)

Repurchase of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes (Note 12)

(70,173)



—



—

Purchase of treasury shares (Note 14)

(33,292)



—



—

Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations

(41,019)



(37,670)



(40,364)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

4,424



35,536



13,065

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

9,368



8,758



14,367

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(5,350)



(5,487)



(5,499)

Cash exchanged for Tracking Stock (Note 1)

—



(651)



—

Other, net

(521)



—



1,217

Net cash flows from financing activities

(136,563)



72



1,475,689

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(2,233)



1,351



138

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,502,754)



(139,617)



1,646,971

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

2,432,249



2,571,866



924,895

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 929,495



$ 2,432,249



$ 2,571,866















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 240,596



$ 207,617



$ 78,312

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 5,209



$ 11,033



$ 11,700



