EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

EchoStar Corporation

Feb 21, 2019, 06:00 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $531 million.
  • Consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $112 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $112 million, and diluted loss per share of $1.17.  Included in these amounts are net losses on investments of $46 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million. Excluding these items, diluted loss per share would have been $0.01.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of $85 million, including net losses on investments of $46 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million.  Excluding these items, EBITDA would have been $196 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $2.1 billion.
  • Consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $39 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $40 million, and diluted loss per share of $0.42. Included in these amounts are net losses on investments of $12 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million. Excluding these items, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.38.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of $757 million, including net losses on investments of $12 million and a non-recurring impairment charge of $65 million.  Excluding these items, EBITDA would have been $834 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2018.
  • Approximately 1,361,000 Hughes broadband subscribers as of December 31, 2018.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

For the Years
Ended December 31,


2018

2017

2018

2017


(In thousands)

Revenue







Hughes

$

444,642

$

405,775

$

1,716,528

$

1,477,918

EchoStar Satellite Services

81,873

96,459

358,058

392,244

Corporate and Other

4,146

3,814

16,777

15,346

Total

$

530,661

$

506,048

$

2,091,363

$

1,885,508









EBITDA







Hughes

$

148,337

$

132,529

$

601,319

$

475,222

EchoStar Satellite Services

69,269

73,412

308,058

315,285

Corporate and Other:







Corporate overhead, operating and other

(18,716)

(18,782)

(69,356)

(63,168)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
affiliates, net

(3,303)

1,353

(5,954)

16,973

Gains (losses) on investments, net

(45,349)

22,789

(12,178)

55,027

 Impairment of long lived assets

(65,220)

(4,762)

(65,220)

(4,762)

Sub-total

(132,588)

598

(152,708)

4,070

Total

$

85,018

$

206,539

$

756,669

$

794,577









Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(111,648)

$

311,759

$

(38,633)

$

384,980

Net income from discontinued operations



2,055



8,509

Net income (loss)

$

(111,648)

$

313,814

$

(38,633)

$

393,489









Expenditures for property and equipment
from continuing operations

$

139,888

$

156,239

$

477,617

$

566,384

The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP measurements.

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

For the Years
Ended December 31,


2018

2017

2018

2017


(In thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(111,648)

$

313,814

$

(38,633)

$

393,489









Interest income and expense, net

38,158

46,465

168,293

172,621

Income tax (benefit) provision, net

5,438

(293,359)

30,673

(284,286)

Depreciation and amortization

153,620

142,251

598,178

522,190

Net income from discontinued operations



(2,055)



(8,509)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
       interests

(550)

(577)

(1,842)

(928)

EBITDA

$

85,018

$

206,539

$

756,669

$

794,577

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests."  EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID # 2185925.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:  SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



As of December 31,


2018

2017

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

928,306

$

2,431,456

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

2,282,152

814,161

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

201,096

196,840

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

14,200

43,295

Inventory

75,379

83,595

Prepaids and deposits

61,177

54,533

Other current assets

18,539

91,671

Total current assets

3,580,849

3,715,551

Noncurrent assets:



Property and equipment, net

3,414,908

3,465,471

Regulatory authorizations, net

495,654

536,936

Goodwill

504,173

504,173

Other intangible assets, net

44,231

58,955

Investments in unconsolidated entities

262,473

161,427

Other receivables - DISH Network

95,114

92,687

Other noncurrent assets, net

263,892

214,814

Total noncurrent assets

5,080,445

5,034,463

Total assets

$

8,661,294

$

8,750,014

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$

121,437

$

108,406

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,698

4,753

Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

959,577

40,631

Contract liabilities

72,284

65,959

Accrued interest

47,416

47,616

Accrued compensation

54,242

47,756

Accrued taxes

16,013

16,122

Accrued expenses and other

72,470

82,647

Total current liabilities

1,345,137

413,890

Noncurrent liabilities:



Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net

2,573,204

3,594,213

Deferred tax liabilities, net

465,933

436,023

Other noncurrent liabilities

121,546

128,503

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,160,683

4,158,739

Total liabilities

4,505,820

4,572,629

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of 
     December 31, 2018 and 2017




Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:



Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,142,566 shares issued 
     and 47,657,645 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 53,663,859 shares issued and 
     48,131,541 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017

54

54

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 
     shares issued and outstanding at each of December 31, 2018 and 2017

48

48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued 
     and outstanding at each of December 31, 2018 and 2017




Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and 
     outstanding at each of December 31, 2018 and 2017




Additional paid-in capital

3,702,522

3,669,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(125,100)

(130,154)

Accumulated earnings

694,129

721,316

Treasury stock, at cost

(131,454)

(98,162)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,140,199

4,162,563

Other noncontrolling interests

15,275

14,822

Total stockholders' equity

4,155,474

4,177,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,661,294

$

8,750,014

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



For the years ended December 31,


2018

2017

2016

Revenue:





Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$

378,694

$

445,698

$

463,442

Services and other revenue - other

1,507,259

1,200,321

1,100,828

Equipment revenue

205,410

239,489

246,196

Total revenue

2,091,363

1,885,508

1,810,466

Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation
and amortization)

604,305

563,346

536,568

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization)

176,600

195,151

188,617

Selling, general and administrative expenses

436,247

366,007

325,044

Research and development expenses

27,570

31,745

31,170

Depreciation and amortization

598,178

522,190

432,904

Impairment of long-lived assets

65,220

10,762


Total costs and expenses

1,908,120

1,689,201

1,514,303

Operating income

183,243

196,307

296,163

Other income (expense):





Interest income

80,275

44,619

21,244

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(248,568)

(217,240)

(123,481)

Gains (losses) on investments, net

(12,207)

53,453

9,767

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(5,954)

16,973

10,802

Other, net

(4,749)

6,582

2,131

Total other income (expense), net

(191,203)

(95,613)

(79,537)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(7,960)

100,694

216,626

Income tax benefit (provision), net

(30,673)

284,286

(80,254)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(38,633)

384,980

136,372

Net income from discontinued operations



8,509

44,320

Net income (loss)

(38,633)

393,489

180,692

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,842

928

762

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation

(40,475)

392,561

179,930

Less: Net loss attributable to Hughes Retail Preferred Tracking Stock



(1,209)

(1,743)

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$

(40,475)

$

393,770

$

181,673







Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:





Basic earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share

$

(0.42)

$

4.04

$

1.46

Total basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.42)

$

4.13

$

1.94

Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share

$

(0.42)

$

3.98

$

1.45

Total diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.42)

$

4.07

$

1.92

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



For the years ended December 31,


2018

2017

2016

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)

$

(38,633)

$

393,489

$

180,692

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

598,178

533,849

495,068

Impairment of long-lived assets

65,220

10,762


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net

6,037

(15,814)

(13,310)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

7,923

7,378

6,551

Gains and losses on investments, net

12,109

(53,453)

(9,767)

Stock-based compensation

9,990

10,103

15,234

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

26,327

(288,577)

98,148

Dividends received from unconsolidated entities

10,000

19,000

15,000

Proceeds from sale of trading securities



8,922

7,140

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:





Trade accounts receivable, net

(17,842)

421

(26,942)

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

29,188

235,227

(1,456)

Inventory

5,650

(19,291)

(4,814)

Other current assets

(16,261)

(15,352)

2,263

Trade accounts payable

9,562

(78,419)

(24,571)

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(3,055)

731

(19,650)

Accrued expenses and other

23,105

11,993

55,998

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

(5,070)

(36,975)

9,459

Other, net

12,094

2,898

18,300

Net cash flows from operating activities

734,522

726,892

803,343

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable investment securities

(2,973,254)

(855,717)

(921,247)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,498,463

580,235

1,009,310

Expenditures for property and equipment

(555,141)

(583,211)

(722,341)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

77,524

4,311

24,087

Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity

1,558

17,781


Expenditures for externally marketed software

(31,639)

(31,331)

(23,252)

Investments in unconsolidated entities

(115,991)



(1,636)

Other, net





2,880

Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,098,480)

(867,932)

(632,199)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt





1,500,000

Payments of debt issuance costs



(414)

(7,097)

Repurchase of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes (Note 12)

(70,173)




Purchase of treasury shares (Note 14)

(33,292)




Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations

(41,019)

(37,670)

(40,364)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

4,424

35,536

13,065

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

9,368

8,758

14,367

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(5,350)

(5,487)

(5,499)

Cash exchanged for Tracking Stock (Note 1)



(651)


Other, net

(521)



1,217

Net cash flows from financing activities

(136,563)

72

1,475,689

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(2,233)

1,351

138

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,502,754)

(139,617)

1,646,971

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

2,432,249

2,571,866

924,895

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$

929,495

$

2,432,249

$

2,571,866







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

240,596

$

207,617

$

78,312

Cash paid for income taxes

$

5,209

$

11,033

$

11,700

