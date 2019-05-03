EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For First Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host its first quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-815-1625 (US) and 716-247-5178 (International), Conference ID 8058859.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

A bou t EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

Related Links

http://www.EchoStar.com

