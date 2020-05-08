Echostar, Hughes And Intelsat Support FCC's Draft Regulatory Fee Order

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and its Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) business segment join with Intelsat (NYSE: I) today in support of the draft Regulatory Fee Order under consideration by the Federal Communications Commission for its May 13, 2020, Open Meeting.

Jennifer A. Manner, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, EchoStar/Hughes stated: "The draft Order is extremely important to U.S. satellite operators, including EchoStar/Hughes as well Intelsat, as it rebalances the regulatory fee structure to ensure that foreign satellite operators providing U.S. service, like domestic operators, pay regulatory fees for the work from which they benefit. This cost allocation will have several benefits, including removing an incentive for U.S. operators to move off-shore."

Susan Crandall, Associate General Counsel, Intelsat US LLC, stated: "The draft Order's conclusion to require foreign-licensed satellite operators to pay regulatory fees is a fair result that treats all satellite operators providing service to the U.S. equally."

Together, EchoStar/Hughes and Intelsat support the draft Order and, upon adoption at the upcoming Open Meeting, anticipate a fair outcome that will advance U.S. leadership in space innovation.

A bou t EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future.

Learn more at Intelsat.com.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation; Intelsat

