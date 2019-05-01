EchoStar Mobile and RigNet Partner to Promote Innovative Mobile Satellite Services

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Mobile, a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe through a hybrid satellite and terrestrial network and a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), and RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, today announced an agreement to promote and distribute EchoStar Mobile IP-based Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) for voice and data to RigNet's European customer base.

RigNet will distribute equipment and provide secure, reliable and cost-effective connectivity services via the EchoStar XXI spacecraft operating in the S-band spectrum (with a complementary ground component) licensed in the 28 European member states.

Equipment for the EchoStar Mobile network, including advanced IP voice and data terminals, is designed and manufactured by EchoStar subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, LLC, the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services.

"This new partnership with RigNet is a step change in industrial IoT connectivity for businesses across Europe," said Anders Johnson, executive director of EchoStar Mobile and president of EchoStar Satellite Services L.L.C. "Working with a world class leader in digital transformation helping global organizations to connect and transform their business gives us the unique opportunity to position satellite services in the fast growing Industrial IoT market. RigNet has all the capabilities to market and distribute the innovative EchoStar Mobile data services across Europe. We are all very excited about the next stage of this relationship."

"We are happy to be partnering with EchoStar to offer a powerful technology for satellite connectivity," said Danielle Edwards, vice president of IoT and apps, RigNet. "This innovative solution will provide a powerful connectivity option that will meet our customers' expectations while on their digital transformation journey."

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

About EchoStar Mobile Limited

EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EchoStar Mobile Limited provides access to a hybrid satellite and terrestrial network enabling enhanced mobile voice and data communications for businesses, government agencies and consumers. For more information, visit echostarmobile.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

SOURCE EchoStar Mobile

Related Links

http://echostar.com

