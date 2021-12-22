ECI Group Acquires Conyers, GA Site for Development of 300-Unit Apartment Community

"Corwyn at Conyers will be the first new apartments in the Conyers market in 20 years," said James Baugnon , President and CIO at ECI. "Driven by explosive job growth, as demonstrated last week by Rivian Automotive's announcement of a multi-billion dollar EV vehicle-assembly and battery plant to be located in the I-20 East Corridor, this Class A apartment project with modern finishes and resort style amenities will be a welcome addition to the more dated inventory of rental options in this market today."

Corwyn at Conyers will have immediate proximity to I-20 as well as over one million square feet of retail, restaurants, hotels, shopping and service amenities.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, and management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,900 units either existing or under construction located throughout the Southeast, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About The Griffin Fund

The Griffin Fund is a leading Real Estate investment fund focused on acquisitions, development, management and financing for Real Estate projects predominantly in the Multifamily sector. Working with Real Estate owners, developers and top global institutional partners, The Griffin Fund has achieved success and unparalleled returns for its investors over the past decade and recently completed fundraising for its fourth Real Estate investment fund.

