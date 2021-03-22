eCIFM® Announces Patent Award for eCIFM® On The Go! (OTG!) Mobile app

This revolutionary technology enables close collaboration among remote workers during these times of social distancing. Tweet this

PATENT TECHNOLOGY : A mobile device may comprise at least one memory that comprises of the application instructions and a state container. The instructions may cause the mobile device to perform operations of: creating, while in an offline mode, a local update packet; establishing a network connection with the remote server, thereby causing the mobile device to enter an online mode; synchronizing the memory of the mobile device with the remote server, comparing a first timestamp of the local update packet with a second timestamp of the remote update packet.

The OTG! Mobile offering is an application suite that contains eight integrated apps used by supervisors, technicians, inspectors, and space planners to manage facilities, assets and employee moves. OTG! allows organizations to "Untether their Workforce" while providing increased accessibility for mobile employees. "This revolutionary technology enables close collaboration among remote workers during these times of social distancing and offline requirements", said Cher Nicastro, VP of Product Development at eCIFM®.

The mobile apps are:

Requests On The Go! Inspections On The Go! Services On The Go! Space On The Go! Projects On The Go! Approvals On The Go! Inventory On The Go! Supervisor On The Go!

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® is a System Integrator for leading Integrated Workplace Management Systems and applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM Business Partner and an iOFFICE Certified Implementation Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is global company with offices in USA, Australia, Hong Kong and India.

Media Contact:

Ken Janes, Marketing Manager

eCIFM Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

(925) 448-3556

SOURCE eCIFM Solutions Inc.

