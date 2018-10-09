EclecticIQ strengthens threat intelligence for critical infrastructures with new integrations

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, which empowers cyber defenses with threat intelligence, today announced the availability of new integrations to EclecticIQ Platform. The integrations provide additional insights into threat intelligence for critical infrastructures. By offering integrations for Dragos and Honeypot.dk, EclecticIQ customers can ingest threat intelligence specific to industrial control systems (ICS) as well as to supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems.

EclecticIQ's Platform, the analyst-centric Threat Intelligence Platform, provides analysts with the most relevant sources of intelligence and enrichment data from leading providers and data sources. In recent years, the number of attacks on critical infrastructures has been increasing but the defense of ICS and SCADA systems comes with a unique set of challenges. For that reason, EclecticIQ Platform now integrates the feeds of two leading intelligence providers:

"Critical infrastructures have a unique threat landscape that requires novel attack vectors and more sophisticated TTPs (Tools, Techniques and Procedures)," said Ewan Hubac, product manager integrations at EclecticIQ. "To defend against those attacks, you need specific threat intelligence sources and specialized knowledge. With the integration of these two feeds, analysts can harness the full power of EclecticIQ Platform to prevent attacks on ICS/SCADA systems driven by threat actors wanting to have a real-world impact."

With the number of attacks on critical infrastructures expected to continue at an ever-increasing rate, EclecticIQ has recently launched EclecticIQ Fusion Center - Critical Infrastructure Intelligence Bundle, which covers specific threats including ICS-tailored malware and TTPs related to critical infrastructure operational technology and its supply chain.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ enables intelligence-powered cybersecurity for government organizations and commercial enterprises. We develop analyst-centric products and services that align our clients' cybersecurity focus with their threat reality. The result is intelligence-led security, improved detection and prevention, and cost-efficient security investments.

Our solutions are built specifically for analysts across all intelligence-led security practices such as threat investigation and threat hunting, as well as incident response efforts. And we tightly integrate our solutions with our customers' IT security controls and systems.

EclecticIQ operates globally with offices in Europe, United Kingdom, and North-America, and via certified value-adding partners.

About Dragos

Dragos' industrial cybersecurity platform codifies advanced threat analytics to provide OT and IT practitioners unprecedented visibility and prescriptive procedures to respond to adversaries in the industrial threat landscape. Dragos' offerings include: the Dragos Platform for ICS threat detection and response; Dragos' Threat Operations Center for ICS threat hunting and incident response services; and Dragos ICS WorldView for weekly threat intelligence reports. Visit www.dragos.com for more information.

About HoneyPot.dk

Honeypot.dk provides the most comprehensive ICS/SCADA threat intelligence collected from globally-deployed ICS/SCADA honeypots. We offer a number of ICS/SCADA and IOT defense solutions and threat feeds to help the following industries: Energy (Electric power, Oil & Gas, Wind and Nuclear), Transportation (Rail, Air), Healthcare, Water and Waste Water Management.

