Eclipse Air Charter expands operations with new NYC office as demand for private aircraft charter continues to grow

Eclipse Air Charter capitalizes on access to aircraft worldwide and an ability to book local, transient and empty-leg aircraft charters on a flight-by-flight basis. Alam attributes the company's growth to emerging industries in Canada and the U.S, its ability to manage complex itineraries with multiple destinations in a single day, as well as an increased demand in private aircraft used for personal travel.

"Canadian and US economies are intricately linked, so it is not surprising that our rising economies are translating into higher demand in flights between the top U.S. business hubs and those in Canada," says Alam. "This has necessitated expanding our operations to increase the convenience for existing and new clients."

The new office has opened its doors in the financial hub of Madison Avenue in Manhattan, mirroring the company's headquarters strategically located on Bay Street in Toronto. The U.S. team will work closely with the Canadian headquarters and is currently recruiting for several new roles to be based at the New York office.

Eclipse Air Charter is an on-demand, private aircraft charter company offering bespoke, private jet charter solutions. Dedicated account managers are available by phone 24/7/365. Its expertise, experience and worldwide partnerships allow Eclipse Air Charter to offer the perfect aircraft charter solution every time, no matter the number of passengers or how complex the itinerary.

