Eclipse Diagnostics Posts Online Public Offering for Handheld Cannabis Testing Device

The device can be used to test cannabinoids in both fresh and dried plants as well as extracts, oils, and other formulations.

Eclipse Diagnostics launched an online public offering (OPO) for equity investment in the company on StartEngine. This means non-accredited investors will be able to participate and invest to acquire equity in the handheld cannabis testing device company. Offering details can be accessed through this link.

For more information on the technology you can also directly contact CEO Luka Fajs at luka@eclipsedx.com.

SOURCE Eclipse Diagnostics