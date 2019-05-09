eCloudvalley becomes the world's only AWS premier consulting partner with certifications for both China and globally

BEIJING, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eCloudvalley China obtained the status as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner for China in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) on May 8, 2019, making the company the world's only premier consulting partner for both AWS Global and AWS China.

Currently, AWS has 94 premier consulting partners from Africa, China, Europe, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East and North America, only four of whom are from China. The earning of the status as the AWS premier consulting partner is a high recognition of eCloudvalley's outstanding AWS technologies and services.

The status not only represents the company's role as a world-leading APN consulting partner but also demonstrates its extensive experience and the strength of its certified team of highly skilled consulting professionals.

Since its founding in 2014, eCloudvalley has been dedicated to providing AWS professional consulting services and technical support, including cloud migration, the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, DevOps, big data, serverless and container services, Next-gen MSP as well as cloud training. The company has established service centers in a number of major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Wuhan, serving customers with businesses covering gaming, media, manufacturing and finance, among other sectors. With an ongoing commitment to AWS technologies and services, eCloudvalley has built an outstanding team of highly skilled professionals and gained extensive experience in providing customers with quality services. In addition, the numerous AWS certifications that eCloudvalley has received are a testament to the success of the firm's growth path. Looking forward, the company plans to continue its focus on providing AWS technologies and services in a move to help more Chinese firms with their digital transformation by adopting its best practices.

About eCloudvalley

Founded in 2014, eCloudvalley has since been committed to helping customers with their digital transformation on the cloud by providing them with the most sophisticated cloud technologies and trusted cloud managed services. With more than four years of experience under its belt, the company now has over 200 employees with business spanning APAC, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Philippines and Taiwan as well as the US.

Based on its focus on cloud technologies, eCloudvalley has been named one of the leading managed services providers across APAC by international research and consulting firm Gartner. The company's professional team has received over 300 certifications from AWS and helped nearly a thousand firms complete the digitalization of their environments. Its key competitive offerings include cloud migration, DevOps, serverless and container services, data solutions and SAP solution as well as cloud training.



