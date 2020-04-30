ECM Industries Acquires ILSCO

"The acquisition of ILSCO adds an industry-leading brand with best in class power connectors and grounding solutions. But its real value is with its talented and experienced leadership team that has built deep and impactful customer and channel relationships," said Mike Masino, CEO ECM Industries.

Andrew Quinn, CEO of ILSCO stated, "This is a very exciting time for ILSCO as we start the next phase of our business with ECM. We are very proud of what we have built in our 126-year history and, with our complimentary organizations and product lines, we will accelerate our growth and presence in the electrical industry."

"We are very excited to welcome the ILSCO team to the ECM family. Bringing the two dynamic organizations together greatly enhances ECM's position in connecting, grounding and terminating products. In addition, it strengthens our position in the variety of channels and customers we serve," said Masino.

ILSCO will continue to operate its sales, engineering and all customer support functions from its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For additional information about ECM's and ILSCO's connectivity and wire management solutions, please visit ECMindustries.com and ILSCO.com .

About ILSCO

ILSCO is a vertically integrated manufacturer that offers a complete line of specification grade products and solutions to electrical distribution, utility, and OEM markets. ILSCO's operations span three countries, with eight manufacturing locations and nine distribution centers serving customers across North America. ILSCO's brands include ILSCO, UTILCO, ILSCO of Canada, ILSCO Extrusions, Inc., Surge Suppression LLC and Glenmoor Corporation. Visit www.ilsco.com ; www.utilico.com ; www.ilsco.com/canada ; www.ilscoextrusions.com ; www.surgesuppression.com .

About ECM Industries

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, ECM is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets. The ECM Industries portfolio consists of leading brands Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, Bergen Industries and King Innovation. These brands have been supplying electricians, do-it-yourselfers, contractors, and maintenance technicians with a wide variety of innovative products for over 50 years. The ECM brands are widely stocked and distributed through leading wholesalers, retailers, catalogs and e-commerce distributors. Visit www.gardnerbender.com ; www.sperryinstruments.com ; www.bergeninc.com ; www.kinginnovation.com .

