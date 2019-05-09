ECMC Foundation Awards $1 Million to Organizations Chosen by Employees

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECMC Foundation announced today that it has awarded $1 million across 76 organizations spanning five states as part of its 2019 GO! Program (Generating Outcomes: Funding education innovation in our communities). The program, celebrating its fifth anniversary, allows each employee under its parent company, ECMC Group, to nominate and vote for local nonprofits to receive grants that support the Foundation's mission of improving educational outcomes among students from underserved backgrounds.

The program encourages employees to participate in the organization's philanthropic efforts. This year, employee participation in the nomination and voting process was extensive with 113 nominations received across six sites throughout the U.S.

"The fifth anniversary of our company-wide GO! Program marks a meaningful milestone for the ECMC Group family—surpassing $5.9 million in giving through this initiative alone," said ECMC Foundation President Peter Taylor. "It's an ideal opportunity to involve employees in supporting our mission to give back to our local communities to fund education innovation and build stronger ties to the communities where we work and live."

Awards were granted to education programs spanning from early childhood education through postsecondary education.

Jessica Haselton, director of grants management and strategic initiatives for ECMC Foundation in Los Angeles, nominated Downtown Women's Center (DWC) because she supports their work in breaking the interrelated cycles of poverty, unemployment and homelessness.

"Downtown Women's Center is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women who have experienced homelessness through job readiness and career and technical education," said Haselton. DWC received a $25,000 grant.

Ashley MacGregor, an organizational effectiveness principal at ECMC Group's headquarters in Minneapolis, nominated Northern Voices, which provides early intervention programs for children with hearing loss, because it's close to her heart.

"My toddler has a neurological speech disorder and has found a supportive community with Northern Voices," said MacGregor. "A school that provides such critical services to kids with differing abilities is a gem in our community!" Northern Voices received a $25,000 grant.

Jahara Chaiz from the Altierus Career College-Tampa campus nominated EquipHer, which provides mentors for high school girls.

"I am a proud volunteer and mentor for this organization that wants to give back to the community by reinvesting into the youth, our future," said Chaiz. EquipHer received a $15,000 grant.

Since the GO! Program first launched in 2015, it has awarded a total of $5.9 million through 288 grants.

About ECMC Foundation

ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org.

About ECMC Group

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, nonprofit career education and funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. Learn more by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

