ECMC Group Appoints Jennifer Anderson and James Runcie to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECMC Group, a nonprofit with a mission to help students succeed, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Anderson and James Runcie to its Board of Directors.

"It is very exciting to have Jennifer Anderson and Jim Runcie join the Board of ECMC Group," said Jim McKeon, ECMC Group Chairman of the Board. "Jennifer and Jim bring strategic and operational expertise that will enhance the Board and create value for all of our constituents. We are delighted to have them join us in our mission to help students succeed."

Anderson is a Twin Cities executive with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. She currently serves as the president and CFO of the Community Reinvestment Fund, a community development financial institution focused on addressing social and economic inequity through innovative financial solutions to empower underserved communities.

Runcie is the chief executive officer of the Education Finance Institute, a nonprofit focused on developing student-centered solutions to make college affordable and reduce the negative long-term impact of student loan debt. Previously he served eight years with the office of Federal Student Aid in the U.S. Department of Education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and Jim, who bring considerable experience as well as a deep commitment to addressing inequities that exist in our communities and postsecondary education," said Jeremy Wheaton, president and CEO of ECMC Group. "Their expertise will prove incredibly valuable as we continue to create and invest in educational opportunities that help students achieve their long-term goals."

About ECMC Group

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed by creating, providing and investing in innovative educational opportunities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies are focused on advancing educational opportunities through financial tools and services; nonprofit career education and workforce training; and innovative, impactful and mission-aligned funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals and to address the future of work. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.

Media contact

Alex Kuntz

612-910-1325

[email protected]

SOURCE ECMC Group

Related Links

ecmcgroup.org

