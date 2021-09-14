Eco Depot hires new President and CEO to continue Business Development and Acquisitions through International Organizations

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hadelin Carlos Diericx Trouyet as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will provide the necessary experience to establish an international network to acquire Companies related to energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

Carlos Diericx attended the Universidad Ibero Americana in Mexico City, Mexico for his studies in industrial engineering. Mr. Diericx is a results-driven serial entrepreneur with 25 years of experience. He brings strong leadership skills, dedication and discipline, with broad experience in international business development. He has charted growth paths for several successful startups & SMEs in Mexico, the United States and Latin America.

From 2006 to date, Mr. Diericx has acted as Founder/CEO of several companies in Mexico, LATAM and the United States of America. He has created successful startups from the ground up using his management skills to fully deliver on the return and performance expectations of venture capital investors and shareholders.

Mr. Diericx currently serves as managing partner SouthLand Group Corporate Finance, an Investment Banking Services Company with offices in Houston (Texas USA), Mexico City (Mexico), Madrid (Spain) and San Jose (Costa Rica).

His focus at Eco Depot is to build the business internationally by establishing partnerships in different regions and with new clients, suppliers, institutions, governments, and NGOs for a strengthened value-added network to extend our reach beyond North America.

The Company would like to simultaneously announce that Daniel Gosselin has resigned from the Board of Directors and as the Company's President effective September 14th, 2021. This will allow him to join the Board of Directors and fulfill the role as Vice President of Operations at Bronya Canada Group.

Mr. Gosselin would like to solely focus his efforts towards the vision of building Bronya Canada Group into an industry leader. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Gosselin for his leadership. "I am resigning to join the management team and Board of Directors at Bronya Canada Group. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the team at Eco Depot and they are making great strides though these challenging times. Keep up the good work." stated Gosselin.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco Depot, Inc.

2001 Sources Boulevard Unit 2001

Pointe-Claire, QC H9R5Z4, Canada

WEBSITE:

ecdp.co

+1-(844)-427-6692

[email protected]

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco Depot, Inc.