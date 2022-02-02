Eco Fiber Market Size to Grow by 10.59 mn MT | Environmental Damage Caused by Conventional Fibers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The environmental damage caused by conventional fibers and fluctuating prices of conventional fibers are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as challenges associated with the cultivation of organic cotton will challenge market growth.

The eco fiber market report is segmented by application (Textile, Household and furnishing, Industrial, Medical, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The textile segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, India, UK, and Japan are the key markets for eco fiber market in the region. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global eco fiber market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. There are many vendors operating in the global eco fiber market. Vendors operating in the market witness intense competition, as they offer products with different specifications

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company is engaged in the manufacture of various chemicals which are used in coating and construction, composites, food, plastics, and water. The company, under its subsidiary Birla Cellulose offers solutions for 100 percent sustainable and bio-degradable wearables with the brand name of Livaeco. In February 2021 , the company announced a strategic partnership with Indian ace designer Tarun Tahiliani to form a new entity that will soon launch a contemporary men's ethnic wear brand. The new brand will operate in the premium occasion wear segment and will offer the entire range of high-quality, sophisticated celebration wear for men at accessible price points.

Lenzing AG: The company operates in key business segments including Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and others. In July 2021 , the company partnered with Orange Fiber, an Italian company that has patented the pulp production process for citrus by-products, to produce the TENCEL branded lyocell fiber made of orange and wood pulp. In June 2021 , the company, under the brand name VEOCEL, launched hydrophobic lyocell fibers with Dry technology, which are naturally smooth and gentle on skin, ensuring comfort for sensitive skin.

Teijin Ltd.: The company operates in key business segments including Materials and Healthcare. The company offers solutions for the recycling of plastic PET bottles and old clothes under the brand name of ECOPET. In February 2021 , the company launched its new products, Tenax PW power series and Tenax BM.

Some other vendors classified as dominant eco fiber market players covered in this report are:

Mega Plast Industrial Exporting S.A



Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp.



Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.



Sustana Fiber



Wellman Advanced Materials LLC



David C. Poole Co. Inc.



Foss Performance Materials LLC

Eco Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10.42% Market growth 2021-2025 10.59 mn MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., David C. Poole Co. Inc., Foss Performance Materials LLC, Lenzing AG, Mega Plast Industrial Exporting S.A, Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sustana Fiber, Teijin Ltd., and Wellman Advanced Materials LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

