Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Assessment by Type, Application, End-use, Raw Material and Region (2015-2025)

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market By Type (Polyether and Polyester), By Application (Rigid Polyols, Semi-Rigid Polyols, Flexible Polyols, Flexible Slabs, Molded Foams, Others), By End-Use, By Raw Material, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.



The factor which is majorly contributing to the growth of the eco-friendly (green) polyols market across the globe is that it is environment friendly and organic in nature. Additionally, growing requirement from numerous end use industries like furniture, transportation, construction, among others, is anticipated to bode well for the growth of eco-friendly (green) polyols market across the globe. Moreover, escalating price of crude oil is making traditional polyols costlier because of which there is a growing need for eco-friendly (green) polyols, thereby bolstering the market growth across the globe.



The Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market is segmented based on type, application, end-use, raw material, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into polyether and polyester. Out of which, the polyether polyols segment held the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its position during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its efficient and significant utilisation during the manufacturing of several plastic products. In addition to this, on comparison to polyester polyols, the lesser prise of polyether polyols is further projected to boost the segment growth over the years to come. Moreover, polyether polyols are widely used in numerous end use industries including automotive, construction, bedding and furniture, etc., which is bolstering their demand worldwide.



Major players operating in the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market include Cargill Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, Biobased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleochemicals, Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co, etc. The companies operating in eco-friendly (green) polyols market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market based on type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Eco-friendly (Green) Polyols Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Polyether and Polyester)

5.2.2. By Application (Rigid Polyols, Semi-Rigid Polyols, Flexible Polyols, Flexible Slabs, Molded Foams, Others)

5.2.3. By End-use (Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Packaging, Carpet Backing, Others)

5.2.4. By Raw Material (Natural Oils and Their Derivatives, Sucrose, Carbon Dioxide, Recycled Polymers)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company



6. North America Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Outlook



7. Europe Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook



10. South America Eco-Friendly (Green) Polyols Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Prising Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Cargill Inc.

14.2.2. The DOW Chemical Company

14.2.3. BASF SE

14.2.4. Bayer AG

14.2.5. Stepan Company

14.2.6. Biobased Technologies LLC

14.2.7. Emery Oleochemicals

14.2.8. Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.9. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

14.2.10. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pama9y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

