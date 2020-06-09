Eco-friendly Ingredients to Witness Increased Uptake in Textile Binders Market From 2020 to 2030: TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple trends and drivers are paving way for growth in the global textile binders market. These are also creating profitable avenues for market players. Over the forecast period, players will be noted focusing upon educating customers regarding various properties of various textiles so that informed decisions can be taken by them.

As per Transparency Market Research, "the global textile binders market is set to grow at rate of about 4%, compounded annually from 2020 to 2030. This will help the market reach a valuation of about USD 100 million by the end of the stated period. Expansion in automotive, construction and packaging will be notable factors of growth."

Key Findings of Global Textile Binders Market Study:

Dominant position in the application segment was held by fabric printing and coating category in 2019 and the dominance will continue into the forecast period

In the materials segment, acrylic copolymer will hold a massive share, contributing significantly to growth in the market

Asia Pacific would be a prominent region in the global textile binders market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Textile Binders Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, players in the global textile binders market are set to drive it forward with their active measures aimed towards capturing a higher market share. However, it is worth noting here that there is also a host of trends and drivers marking the landscape that is leading to its growth. A glimpse into few is provided below:

Increase in disposable incomes is leading to a better lifestyle, leading to demand for automotive, houses, and apparel, leading to higher demand for textile binders

Improvement in technology and use of eco-friendly ingredients is contributing towards a higher growth curve in terms of demand for binders

Players are increasing research and development in natural ingredients sphere to tap into the growing demand for eco-friendly products

Growth in textile industry, automotive industry, and construction industry will push the market on to a higher growth curve

Increase in demand for prints in interior textiles and clothing will be significant growth propeller in the textile binders market

Regional Analysis of Global Textile Binders Market:

In 2019, Asia Pacific region held a major share of the market in terms of volume and the share is set to grow over the forecast period.

region held a major share of the market in terms of volume and the share is set to grow over the forecast period. Notable growth in textile industry is driving the regional market to a higher growth trajectory

Presence of countries in the region that are known for heavy textile production is also helping the market chart growth

Competitive Landscape of Global Textile Binders Market:

The global textile binders market has a decent number of players marking its vendor landscape. Top Players include Archroma Corporate, Fineotex Group,Dow, Camex Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Arkema SA, Organic Dyes And Pigments Llc, Pioneer Chemicals Inc., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Hemanjali Polymers Pvt. Ltd., SETEX, and 3J Chemicals, among others.

Transparency Market Research notes that manufacturers in the market have a sharp focus on increasing capacity for production so that the increased demand from textile printing applications can be met.

Global Textile Binders Market: Segmentation

Textile Binders Market, by Material

Acrylic Copolymer

Styrene Acrylate Copolymer

Vinyl Acrylate Copolymer

Others (including Self-crosslinking Binders, Anionic Surfactants, and Melamine Formaldehyde)

Textile Binders Market, by Application

Flocking

Fabric Coating & Printing

Lamination

Others (including Crushed Foam Printing and Pigment Discharge Printing)

Textile Binders Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research