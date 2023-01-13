Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Report 2022: Increase In Expenditure on Home Care Products Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Liquid Bottles, Sprays, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eco-friendly multi-purpose cleaning products market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2027. The surge in efforts to make surfaces hygienic and infection-free in residential and commercial spaces, globalization, and rising awareness about using sustainable products are the major factors driving the market's growth.

Eco-friendly multi-purpose cleaning products are used to clean various surfaces, such as windows, carpets, floors, doors, and others, as they help protect individuals from germs and infections.



Increase In Expenditure on Home Care Products Drives the Market Growth

The increase in awareness of consumers about the benefits of using home cleaning products and the shift in preference towards spending on improving the ambiance of homes and adopting hygienic habits are expected to be major driving factors for the market.

With growing disposable income, per capita expenditure on premium and high-end home care products is expected to see tremendous growth. Efforts to regularly clean homes are necessary as unhygienic conditions can lead to diseases such as E. Coli, Buruli ulcers, and diarrhea, which can result in significant financial losses and adversely affect individuals' health.

The construction of intelligent and luxury homes, including various surfaces like mirrors, glass, stainless steel, and wood, is increasing the demand for different types of cleaning products with varying cleaning abilities.

The commercial real estate market size in the US is valued at around USD 1 trillion. Growing commercial industries are expected to create huge potential for market growth in the US. Eco-friendly multi-purpose cleaning products offer a cost-effective option for consumers to buy products with multiple uses. Research and development activities to advance technology and find innovative solutions are leading to the introduction of smart tube drop solutions and infused wipes to clean and preserve surfaces. Market players are introducing products that can be used on different surfaces to attract customers and boost sales. The increase in purchasing power, improved lifestyle, and the development of residential and commercial spaces are expected to accelerate the growth of the global eco-friendly multi-purpose cleaning products market.



High Demand for Sustainable Products Fuels Market Growth



The high demand for sustainable products is fueling market growth. Increasing consumer concerns about the adverse effects of harsh chemicals are driving the demand for eco-friendly and organic cleaning products. Studies have shown that around 30% of consumers are willing to pay premium prices for products that deliver on sustainability claims. The presence of chemicals in multi-purpose cleaning products gives them a bad odor and negatively affects the environment.

They also add toxicity to water bodies when released into them. All types of work offices, industrial warehouses, and the healthcare sector are introducing mandatory policies to adopt green cleaning alternatives to lower their carbon footprint. Market players are extensively engaging in research and development to find natural alternatives to cleaner products to increase their market share. The development of the market and the introduction of new product variants are expected to fuel the growth of the global eco-friendly multi-purpose cleaning products market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:



In this report, global eco friendly multi purpose cleaning products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market, By Type:

Liquid Bottles

Sprays

Others

Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Outlook



6. North America Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Outlook



7. Europe Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Outlook



10. South America Eco friendly Multi Purpose Cleaning Products Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products (ECOS)

Better Life Co., Ltd.

People Against Dirty Holdings Limited (Ecover).

GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. (The Better Home)

Puracy, LLC

Seventh Generation Inc.

Ethique, Inc.

Bi-O-Kleen Industries, Inc

