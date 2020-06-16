Eco Lips to Debut New Brazilian Vegan Lip Tint Collection

Organic Personal Care Brand Focuses on Ethically Sourced, Nourishing Ingredients from the Amazon

MARION, Iowa, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The original organic lip balm brand, Eco Lips (www.ecolips.com), recently announced a new line of colorful Brazilian Lip Tints coming to shelves on July 6, 2020. The line features ethically sourced, Fair Trade Certified™ Babaçu & Pracaxi Oils along with Cupuaçu Butter, native to the wet tropical areas around the Brazilian Amazon, to nourish, moisturize and protect lips. Adding a hint of gorgeous natural mineral colors and the fruity, floral flavor of passion fruit, Eco Lips has developed a luxurious, creamy formula with a pristine satin finish, comfortable and nourishing for everyday use.

"We are really excited about this new line which celebrates a woman's natural, true essence – being authentic while courageously pursuing passions with heart and soul. This is the reasoning behind the names of the 5 colors – Blessed, Blissful, Bold, Brave, Brazen," explains VP of Marketing, Jane Merten. "We want to provide her with a way to accentuate the tool to help build a better world – her voice! She wants to celebrate the wins, cultivate joy, and empower the voiceless. We understand that cosmetics aren't a top priority for the consumer right now, but she will start to look for ways to express her femininity and passions again, and swiping on a lip tint can work wonders."

The new Brazilian Lip Tints come in 5 colors: Bold, a deep rosewood with hints of burgundy and mahogany; Blessed, a rouge pink color that's soft, rosy; Blissful, a soft dusty rose for a perfect barely-there flush; Brave, a strong, muted pink-red color with a hint of purple; and Brazen, a tawny burnt sienna color with reddish undertones. The biggest call to the line is the use of three nourishing and moisturizing ingredients: Babaçu Oil, rich in fatty acids and acts as an effective moisturizing oil, helps protect lips from environmental pollutants; Pracaxi Oil is rich in oleic (omega 9) and linoleic (omega 6) fatty acids, providing restoring hydration while promoting balanced collagen production; Cupuaçu Butter, a "super-moisturizer" that penetrates the skin quickly and locks in moisture to make lips supple, soft and more elastic. On a mission to make natural, organic, and fair trade ingredients accessible, the new Brazilian Vegan Lip Tint line is available now on the Eco Lips website for $5.49 per item.

About Eco Lips

Founded in 2003, Eco Lips is the original organic lip balm. They manufacture the best USDA organic and Fair Trade Certified™ lip care products FOR the world using 100% renewable energy. Eco Lips products are Non-GMO Project Verified, Leaping Bunny Certified, and gluten-free. Eco Lips is a certified B Corporation focused on the triple bottom line - people, planet, and profit. Private Label and Contract Manufacturing is also available.

