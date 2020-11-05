Eco Wave Power Profiled on The Sustainable Markets Initiative by HRH The Prince of Wales and the World Economic Forum

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales created the Sustainable Markets Initiative and Council, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, in September 2019.

Part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, RE:TV champions the most inspiring innovations and ideas that point the way towards a more sustainable future. Content is curated by editor-in-chief, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.Today, Eco Wave Power (Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) is proud to announce its selection as one of the innovations presented by The Sustainable Markets Initiative. "It is such a great honor to take part in this incredible initiative, led by HRH The Prince of Wales, the World Economic Forum and the Bank of America. I think that the efforts invested by The Prince in the creation of a more sustainable planet is admirable and inspirational, and I call other world leaders to take action for the future of our children, says Inna Braverman, co-founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power."

As mentioned on the Sustainable Markets Initiative website, HRH The Prince of Wales, said: "We now at last have a hugely important opportunity to reimagine our world through the lens of Sustainable Markets, and to put people and planet at the heart of global value creation."

As mentioned on the Sustainable Markets Initiative website, Brian Moynihan, SMC Member and Chairman and CEO Bank of America, said: "As CEOs, we want to create long-term value to shareholders by delivering solid returns for shareholders and by operating a sustainable business model that addresses the long-term goals of (the) society, as provided for in the SDG roadmap."

To watch the full video about Eco Wave Power by RE:TV please visit the following link: https://www.re-tv.org/reenergize/recurring-energy

For explanation about the Sustainable Markets Initiative by Prince Charles, please visit the following link: www.re-tv.org .

About EWPG Holding AB (SE0012569663)

EWPG Holding AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Furthermore, EWP's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company was also recently recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Climate Action Award", which was granted to the company during COP25 in Madrid, Spain.

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, [email protected]).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via the following link: https://www.ecowavepower.com/gallery/photos/ .

