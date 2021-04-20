ecoATM Celebrates Earth Day With E-Waste Photo Series And $1+ ecoMONTH Program

The first step is bringing awareness to this increasingly dangerous issue. To do so, ecoATM has teamed up with digital artist, Justin Peters , to introduce the Earth Day E-Waste Series; a hard-hitting collection of images designed that portrays the dangerous impact of e-waste on the world to help spread knowledge of what's occurring to the planet, in hopes that the masses are able to help reverse it. The series consists of three images:

A summer park scene showing layers of e-waste underneath, indicating how what's below the surface has an effect on what's above. A deep-dive ocean display, showing what should normally be filled with ocean wildlife as now being full of e-waste, depicting our effect on ecosystems outside of our own. A single tree in a landscape of e-waste, illustrating how we're at a crossroads where we can either fall deeper into what we're creating or rise above it and come out stronger than ever.

Each image depicts why properly recycling electronics is critical for minimizing e-waste.

Additionally, ecoATM has established their ecoMONTH program through April 30th, where every qualified device and accessory presented at one of the nearly 4,500 available kiosks will net the donator at least $1, regardless of condition.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.ecoatm.com .

WHEN: The EcoMonth $1+ program runs through April 30th, 2021

WHERE: The images by Justin Peters are available for hi-res download HERE. The EcoMonth $1+ program is currently available via any of ecoATM's kiosks; find your nearest one HERE .

About ecoATM®

ecoATM® is the renowned leader in reducing electronic waste and finding value in used electronics by offering a simpler, safer way for consumers to dispose of them. ecoATM® kiosks are automated machines that make it simple and convenient for consumers to sell back unwanted smart devices. To date, ecoATM® has collected over 25 million phones and tables from consumers. Visit ecoATM®.com to learn more.

1 United Nations University; Global E-Waste Surging: Up 21% in 5 Years, July 2020

2 Statista; Projected electronic waste generation worldwide from 2019 to 2030, March 2021

