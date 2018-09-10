ecoATM Founder Bob Genthert Named Managing Director of EvoNexus

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Genthert, ecoATM co-founder, joins Southern California's leading startup incubator as Managing Director of EvoNexus in Irvine. Bob Genthert has 35 years experience including CFO and SVP roles at Fortune 50 companies: Time Warner and the $5.5B home entertainment division at The Walt Disney Company. He was involved in many internal corporate ventures, including Disney Publishing Group, ESPN Magazine, MovieLink and Matrix Mass Multiplayer Online Game. Genthert took part in venture backed start-ups, The New Release, Sky Mobilemedia and ecoATM. Genthert was involved in two successful business exit, raising over $200 million. In 2013, Genthert and his ecoATM co-founders' hard work culminated in the successful sale of ecoATM to the public company Outerwall for $350 million.

"ecoATM was not an intuitive solution for the electronics recycling sector, and as with many startups we had a plethora of hurdles to overcome to introduce the world's first fully automated kiosk for recycling mobile electronics.

"I have walked in the shoes of every single entrepreneur who has started a venture and strived to scale a successful business. I understand their pain, challenges and the milestones they need to achieve success. My goals include increasing the quantity and quality of startups accepted into the incubator in Irvine and continuing to build on the quality of mentors volunteering at EvoNexus Irvine. I look forward to bringing all my experience and knowledge to current and future startups in Orange County."

"Bob brings unique experience and skillsets as the new Managing Director of EvoNexus Irvine. I have personally worked with Bob since ecoATM's admission into EvoNexus in 2010. The market timing and business model execution of ecoATM was impeccable. With a terrific outcome from ecoATM, Bob began his pay-it-forward effort with EvoNexus. Bob stepped up as a volunteer, mentor, advisor and selection committee member for EvoNexus Irvine and has become the heart and soul of the volunteer effort. In his new position as Managing Director, Bob will lead EvoNexus to launch and grow fundable, commercially-viable tech companies in Irvine."

About EvoNexus:

EvoNexus is Southern California's leading non-profit startup technology incubator and hub for the startup community with locations in San Diego and Irvine. EvoNexus empowers motivated entrepreneurs to turn their transformative ideas into fundable, commercially-viable companies.

