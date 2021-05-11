Ecobot Included on the List of 'On the Rise' Category Winners on Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Ecobot, included in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards within the "On the Rise'' category, is most known for its support of the Architectural, Engineering, and Chemical (AEC) and environmental consulting industry with a fully digital environmental regulatory reporting platform. The platform allows field scientists to provide better client service and reduces time and expenses, with more certainty and accuracy in wetland delineation than ever before.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

"While Ecobot is proud to participate in protecting our valuable natural resources and enable the economic process, we accept this recognition on behalf of our customers, who are in the field everyday doing world-changing work," said Lee Lance, CEO of Ecobot.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Ecobot

Ecobot empowers the AEC and environmental consulting industry to better serve their clients by reducing the time and expenses required to complete environmental regulatory reporting, while providing certainty through more accurate reporting. Field scientists make critical decisions that inform land use and use Ecobot to submit thousands of wetland delineation reports to the USACE each month. See how Ecobot can transform your natural resources consulting workflow at ecobotapp.com.

