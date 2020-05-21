Ecobot Launches Enhanced Integration With Esri

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobot, the developer of transformative environmental data reporting software, announced today its newest software update, integrating enhanced Esri GIS mapping and data capabilities.

As a result of a partnership between Ecobot and Esri, announced one year ago as an Emerging Partner with the Startup Program, enhanced ArcGIS integrations are now available within Ecobot. Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics available. The partnership enables the addition of familiar geospatial modeling, mapping, georeferencing, and data collection capabilities within the wetland delineation app. These new capabilities will further automate and speed the process of wetland delineations, allowing Ecobot customers to support paperless mapping of wetlands by enabling scientists and engineers to walk the perimeter of a wetland, dropping virtual flags with a tap to the screen.

In addition, the Ecobot natural resources platform includes comprehensive reference materials, automated calculations, and instant generation of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Wetland Determination forms, along with Esri-ready shapefiles.

"With no manual effort, map features collected in the field can now be dropped directly into ArcGIS Pro. This will revolutionize how our industry works," says Jeremy Schewe, PWS, Ecobot's co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, who has been using Esri tools for over a decade.

To date, the platform has saved Ecobot customers upwards of 3,700 hours and over $300,000; the addition of Esri ArcGIS technology is expected to slash project time and costs by an additional 5-8%.

"Ecobot has been used to prepare more than 6,000 USACE forms for jurisdictional determinations," says Lee Lance, Ecobot's co-founder and CEO. "It is truly gratifying for our team to hear from our customers, who represent some of the most successful engineering firms in the world, that the use of Ecobot creates a significant competitive advantage, helping them win new business by improving workflow and reducing errors."

"Accurate and efficient wetland mapping and data collection by scientists is critical to sound construction practices, especially in an era of climate change, when sea rise and heavy precipitation events are predicted to rise across the country," says Dawn Wright, Chief Scientist at Esri. "We are thrilled to see one of our Emerging Business Partners taking advantage of our larger partner network to deliver Esri technology inside of a critical tool."

About Ecobot

Ecobot's software improves how we interact with wetlands and the environment. Ecobot has been used to successfully submit over 6,000 wetland determination forms to the USACE. Customers report that the use of the Ecobot platform cuts total workload time in half and our tools have already saved the industry upwards of 3,700 hours. Ecobot is the future of environmental monitoring, reporting, and data forecasting, providing efficiency across all sectors of the environmental services industry. Visit us at ecobotapp.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at Esri.com.

