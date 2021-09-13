EcoFlow DELTA Pro Breaks Kickstarter's Record for Most Funded Tech Project

With a base capacity of 3.6kWh expandable to 25kWh, the DELTA Pro is the industry's first portable home battery, and the company's first attempt to provide multiple days' worth of backup energy for families.

"Becoming the number one funded tech project on Kickstarter demonstrates consumer confidence in and adoption of independent home solutions for clean energy power and storage," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "It is a reflection of people's change in mindset when it comes to accessing power, as the increase of extreme weather cases and power outages call for better preparedness plans and sustainable power sources. And it is a confidence booster to us at EcoFlow to keep innovating, to keep putting customers' power needs first."

Providing reliable power as a part of disaster preparedness is at the core of EcoFlow's product design. Timed with the final days of the DELTA Pro crowdfunding campaign, EcoFlow launched on Sept 5 the DELTA mini. With a capacity of 882Wh and weighing at just under 11 kg / 24 lb, the DELTA mini is designed to be a backup power solution for shorter blackout periods.

In conjunction with National Preparedness Month this September, EcoFlow's Peace of Mind campaign aims to prepare people for disasters and emergencies. The site provides educational information on different types of disasters, expert opinions on meteorology and home resilience, a map that tracks the most recent power outages in the US state-by-state, and more.

"EcoFlow is determined to take on a bigger role in disaster preparedness, not just by providing resilient technology, but also by giving people the proper knowledge and tools so that they can always have peace of mind," said Chan.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 85 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet and renewable power storage solutions.

