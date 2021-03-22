EcoGen Biosciences Announces Presenting Sponsorship of Seventh Annual NoCo Hemp Expo in Denver, Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoGen Biosciences ("EcoGen" or the "Company"), the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients, proprietary formulations, and private-label finished products in the United States, announced today that the Company will be the presenting sponsor at the seventh annual NoCo Hemp Expo in Denver, Colorado, at booth number 200.

EcoGen President Garrett Bain, SVP and General Manager Jason Waggoner, and Head of Global Sales and Marketing Andrei McQuillan are also featured speakers at the NoCo Hemp Expo, which takes place March 25-27 at the National Western Complex, and is designed specifically for farmers, manufacturers, producers, retail, and wholesale buyers, sellers, and others involved in the sale and marketing of hemp-related products.

"I am honored to be a featured speaker at one of the hemp industry's largest and most comprehensive events and EcoGen is excited to be a part of the first major in-person hemp industry trade show in over a year," said Garrett Bain, President of EcoGen and Chief Commercial Officer of Kadenwood, LLC. "I look forward to educating conference attendees on the rapidly changing regulatory landscape for hemp cultivators, including major new regulations from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and proposed legislation in the US House, as well as significant regulatory updates in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) on registering hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products as Novel Foods. EcoGen is proud to be leading efforts on all of these fronts, and we believe that more regulation is always better for the industry, as we continue to set the standard for quality and compliance across the world."

For those interested in attending, Bain will be speaking on "Consumer-Facing Products'' on the Business Stage at 3:45pm MT on March 26, Waggoner is presenting on "Building a Brand for the CBD Space" on the Education Stage at 3:10pm MT on March 26, and McQuillan is speaking on "Diversity in Hemp" on the Education Stage beginning at 3:30 p.m. MT on March 27. McQuillan's speaking engagement is a part of NoCo's Diversify Hemp forum that was created to support and promote diversity within the hemp industry.

NoCo Expo features first-in-class industry speakers, an investor forum, business conference, farms symposium, networking opportunities, and much more.

For more information on NoCo Expo visit www.nocohempexpo.com and for more information on EcoGen, including information on becoming a customer, visit ecogenbiosciences.com .

About EcoGen Biosciences

EcoGen Biosciences (EcoGen) is the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for a broad range of industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price making cannabinoids more accessible to the world.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care.

