EcoGen Laboratories Announces Danielle Renner as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Danielle Renner as our new Chief Sales & Marketing Officer," said Alexis Korybut, Co-Founder and CEO of EcoGen. "Danielle's extensive background in both sales and marketing within the CBD industry is an asset as we continue to expand both nationally and globally."

Renner will oversee all sales and business development operations for EcoGen, including providing high-level management of EcoGen's sales team and executives, domestic and international marketing strategies while developing key partnerships and advancing EcoGen's pursuits worldwide.

"After being involved in the CBD industry for more than eight years, I've watched EcoGen emerge as a clear leader in innovation and scalability across a wide spectrum of specialty cannabinoid ingredients and genetics," said Danielle Renner Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "I'm thrilled to be joining a company that is uniquely poised to become the global leader in manufacturing and consumer goods for this industry. Our recent growth is just the beginning."

Prior to entering the CBD space, Renner owned BRASS, a marketing agency specializing in brand development and digital marketing, with clients such as Honda, Legendary Pictures, IMAX, Whole Foods, as well as 50+ cannabis-related brands to name a few.

In 2019 EcoGen expanded its employees by 129% and will continue to grow in 2020 through the expansion of their manufacturing facilities and HQ campus in Grand Junction, CO, and their sales and marketing division located in Orange County, CA.

About EcoGen Laboratories

EcoGen Laboratories (EcoGen) is the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of specialty hemp-derived ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for a broad range of industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price making cannabinoids more accessible to the world.

Public Relations Contact

Caitlin Franscell

CMW Media

caitlin@cmwmedia.com

(858) 283-4005

SOURCE EcoGen Laboratories

