Ecogensus Announces Steve Zelnak Has Joined Board

"The mission of this great company is to bring innovation and advanced technologies to the waste management industry," Zelnak said. "I am excited to come into this role as the demand for Ecogensus solutions is more obvious than ever. I look forward to working with Bjørnulf and his team to realize the company's vision and worldwide expansion. I have been very impressed with Bjørnulf's strategic vision, character, and tactical approach. He is an exceptional executive ready to lead Ecogensus to global success – he shows tremendous integrity and has my full support."

Zelnak led the highly successful IPO of Martin Marietta and grew it more than five-fold, causing Fortune Magazine to name it one of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

"It is an honor to have Steve join our board," said Bjørnulf Østvik, Chairman and CEO of Ecogensus. "Steve is rightfully respected as one of America's most successful business leaders and is a person of great integrity and distinction. I am truly humbled that Steve has joined our board and will help lead Ecogensus to global success."

About Stephen Zelnak

Zelnak served as Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stepping down from the board in May 2020. Martin Marietta has a market cap exceeding $14B and nearly 9,000 employees.

Zelnak has held numerous leadership positions, including as Chairman of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Chairman of the NC State Physical and Mathematical Sciences Foundation. He is an emeritus Board member of the Georgia Tech Foundation.

Zelnak began his career in the U.S. Army, where he was trained on explosives ordnance disposal. Zelnak graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology and has an MBA and an MS in Administrative Science from the University of Alabama system.

About Ecogensus

Ecogensus is an advanced technology company focused on delivering sustainable waste management solutions to customers around the world. Ecogensus' mission addresses public health, environmental, and national security objectives. For more information, visit: www.ecogensus.com

