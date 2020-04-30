Ecolog and GE Healthcare in Germany signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join forces in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid Care Park™ - part of Ecolog's Eco-Care Solution - will provide end-to-end relief and recovery services including flexible ICU and care capacity to reduce the load on the healthcare system as the countries navigate the waves and allow hospitals and clinics to allocate the "clean capacity" to essential operations.

GE Healthcare's broad range of medical equipment including ventilators, X-ray units and CT scans are amongst the key pieces of apparatus used in medical facilities such as Ecolog's Rapid Care Park.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said, "In the face of current global challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we at Ecolog continue doing everything in our power to help the public and private sectors in relief and recovery. And in doing so we are pleased to work with a reliable medical equipment and technology providers like GE Healthcare. The collaboration will enhance our services to our clients."

Catherine Estrampes, CEO of GE Healthcare Europe mentioned: "As the world navigates the unprecedented challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we at GE Healthcare are honored to help support Healthcare Providers, communities, and patients around the world."

Michael Stockhammer, Managing Director of GE Healthcare (DACH) further added: "Leveraging our equipment and expertise, we believe we can help accelerate these efforts to address the pandemic and provide the much-needed flexible capacity."

