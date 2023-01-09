Ecolog International Appoints Juan Chaparro as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolog International, a leading global provider of integrated services and logistics solutions for life support, supply chain, energy and healthcare industries, announced the appointment of Juan Chaparro as Executive Chairman of the Board, as of 01 January 2023.

With over 30 years' experience as an executive in supply chain management, procurement and sourcing, having worked for globally recognized companies such as Zara (Inditex), Esprit and Primark, Mr. Chaparro brings a wealth of expertise in complex logistics management in fast-paced environments as well as the B2C focus. This aligns with Ecolog's vision and growth strategy and makes him a valuable addition to the leadership team.

Commenting on his new role, Juan Chaparro said, "Ecolog is a unique organization with distinguished history and the potential to help improve all aspects of the lives of the people it serves, from water and sanitation to catering, healthcare and the wider environment. Its people-driven focus and family-like culture, both internally and externally, are among the many reasons I am excited to be joining"

Mr. Chaparro's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Ecolog progresses with expanding its service offering into customized healthcare solutions, clean water and renewable energy as well as sustainable food technologies. With projects in both emerging and established markets catering to various institutional clients, Ecolog is set to leverage its scale and footprint to also provide direct services to consumers.

"This is an exciting phase of the company's development, investigating how we can mobilize our most valuable asset – our people and their skills – to grow their abilities and expand our capacity to assist more people in more ways. I am eager to contribute in my new role and honoured to lead our incredible team towards new heights of success", said Juan Chaparro.

About Ecolog

Ecolog International is a global provider of integrated services and sustainable solutions tailored to the needs of diverse range of customers in the humanitarian, healthcare, energy, mining and infrastructure industries. Incorporated over two decades ago in Germany, with the footprint in nearly 40 countries, the company's service portfolio includes life support, supply chain management, construction, engineering, healthcare and environmental services. Driven by the passion to serve people and communities, Ecolog has an extensive experience in providing fast response solutions, integrated and complex logistics as well as mission-critical operations.

