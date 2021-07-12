Ecological protection and economic development balance, green economy guards colorful Guizhou

Information from Guizhou Province shows that at present, the forest coverage rate in Guizhou has reached 61.51%, the air quality rate in cities above the county level has reached 99.4%, in addition, the water quality rate of outbound sections of major rivers is 100%.

As the first batch of national ecological civilization experimental areas in China, Guizhou's green economic development model proves that economic development and ecological sustainable development can be a win-win situation. As a "Guizhou mode" of China's green development, Guizhou has implemented the construction of a "Beautiful China" with practical actions, and at the same time sent a green "visit card" to the world to convey Guizhou's ecological civilization construction and economic development experience.

To further unravel the mystery of the development of ecology and economic in Guizhou, a journalist from Huanqiu.com went to Guizhou to have an interview.

During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, Guizhou take the overall situation with high-quality development, vigorously promote the "four wheels" of new industrialization, new urbanization, agricultural modernization, and tourism industrialization. A good ecology has become a green driving force for sustainable development.

Poverty and backwardness once plagued the people of Guizhou deeply. "Poor mountain nest" used to be the label of Guizhou. However, in 2020, the GDP of Guizhou reached 1.78 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.5% year-on-year, and the growth rate is 2.2 percentage points higher than that of the country. It has been in the forefront of the country for 10 consecutive years, achieving synchronous promotion of economic, social, and ecological benefits.

In 2019, Guizhou proposed to develop 12 advantageous agricultural industries in accordance with local conditions. According to statistics, the agricultural industrial revolution in 2019 drove the 1.118 million poor people in Guizhou to increase their income.

Guizhou, located in the subtropical zone, has a warm and humid climate and a high altitude, making it the best place to grow square bamboo.

Square bamboo industry is a characteristic industry for the development of green economy in Guizhou Province, and it is also a characteristic forest product. In 2021, Guizhou build a new square bamboo base of 169,100 mu (1 mu = 666.67 square meters), with a total area of 4.919 million mu, making it the largest square bamboo area in China. There are four bamboo industry counties with more than 500,000 mu in the province, and Chishui has become one of the three counties (cities) in China with a bamboo forest area of more than 1 million mu. Successfully created the square bamboo industrial belt of Dalou Mountain, Wuling Mountain, Chishui River and Qingshui River.

The conversion of farmland to forests in Tongzi County has become a typical case in the ecological economy of Guizhou Province. With the development of the Internet and transportation, the square bamboo of Tongzi County is sold all over China, and the brand of "Hometown of square bamboo Shoots in China" is deeply rooted in the hearts of the consumers.

Feng Li, a villager in Tongzi County, Guizhou Province, told to the journalist of Huanqiu.com:"Our family has achieved poverty alleviation by planting square bamboo. Now that the square bamboo has entered the harvest period, the annual income per mu is more than 2,800 yuan. In addition to the living expenses of the family, we can also have savings." He said.

According to villagers, Guizhou Province is still promoting the development model of the square bamboo industry of "company + cooperative + farmer". "My family's more than 10 mu of land has been used to develop the square bamboo industry this year. The government has led us to grow it. We are assured and confident to do a good job. Not only can we work in the seedling, planting, and management stages to increase our income, but we can also share dividends after generating benefits." Villager Hongli Wang said.

Keshu Cheng, the branch secretary of Santai Village, Chumi Town, Tongzi County, said: "In the past, our bamboo shoots were relatively poor in yield and quality, but now they are very different. After low-efficiency forest improvement, our village's square bamboo production has been improved year by year, and people's income is increasing."

Tongzi County has outstanding performance in bamboo base construction, processing technology, and market sales. From 2018 to 2020, 570,000 mu of square bamboo be newly built, and the annual output will increase from 16,000 tons in 2016 to 50,000 tons now. High-end production lines such as sulfur-free drying, instant bamboo shoots, boiled bamboo shoots, quick-frozen fresh bamboo shoots, and others have created the square bamboo brand. In 2020, the county will sell 18,000 tons of square bamboo shoots with sales of 190 million yuan.

In addition to square bamboo, Camellia oleifera, Chinese prickly ash and saponins are also characteristic forestry industries in Guizhou Province. Through the development of characteristic forestry, Guizhou Province has not only achieved economic benefits, but also built a good ecological environment.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com