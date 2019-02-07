Econo Lodge Joins Lineup of Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Sponsors

The MLF Bass Pro Tour includes eight regular-season Stages featuring 80 of the sport's top anglers. As part of the sponsorship, the Econo Lodge brand will be featured in various commercial spots and digital graphics on MLF channels throughout the season, and spotlighted on the Discovery Channel, Sportsman Channel and the CBS network when they air coverage of Stage Four. Additionally, Econo Lodge will have on-site brand activations at Lake Chickamauga and other upcoming events featuring world-renowned pro angler and Econo Lodge brand advocate Justin Lucas.

"Econo Lodge guests are adventure seekers who like to hunt and fish, which makes our new collaboration with Major League Fishing a natural fit," said Craig Mustard, head of domestic brand management, economy brands, Choice Hotels. "With more than 800 hotels located nationwide, Econo Lodge provides travelers with great value and convenient accommodations on the way to all their favorite outdoor destinations, including stops of the Bass Pro Tour."

Econo Lodge is one of the most recognized and trusted hotel brands in the economy segment. Every property offers the amenities guests want including free Wi-Fi, complimentary continental breakfast, and premium movie channels at a price that's easy on the wallet.

"We're pleased to have Econo Lodge as a national sponsor of this year's MLF Bass Pro Tour, as well as the presenting sponsor for our fourth event - Bass Pro Tour Stage Four presented by Econo Lodge," said MLF President and CEO Jim Wilburn. "Our fans are willing to travel long distances to attend tournaments and with reliable locations nationwide, we know our new collaboration with Econo Lodge will resonate strongly with anglers everywhere."

Econo Lodge: Easy Stop on the Road

With the amenities you need, the price you want and a brand you trust, Econo Lodge hotels make traveling easy. The Econo Lodge brand is one of the most trusted and recognized in the economy segment with more than 800 hotels located around the United States. Every property provides the amenities guests want including free Wi-Fi, complimentary continental breakfast, in-room refrigerators, convenient device recharge stations throughout guest rooms and premium movie channels. For more information, visit EconoLodge.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Major League Fishing

Founded in 2011, Major League Fishing (MLF) brings the high-intensity sport of competitive bass fishing into America's living rooms on Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Discovery Channel, Sportsman Channel and on-demand on My Outdoor TV (MOTV). The new Bass Pro Tour consists of eight events and a championship. MLF will also continue its popular Cup events and World Championship, all of which use the same entertaining and conservation-friendly catch, weigh and immediate-release format. For more information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com and follow MLF on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Also, for more information about MLF anglers, see Game & Fish magazine, the official publication of MLF

