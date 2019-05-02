Econo Lodge Turns 50 and Looks Better Than Ever

New Luxury Vinyl Tile with a wood-look finish

Flat-panel televisions

Micro refrigerators

Signature art

New soft bedding

Ergonomic desk chairs

Sleek tables

Modern lighting fixtures

Pleasing accent wall colors

Bedside electrical outlets

"The Econo Lodge brand has been a staple in the economy segment for five decades, and the room improvements have set up our franchisees for success today and well into the future," said Craig Mustard, head of domestic brand management, economy brands, Choice Hotels. "This ambitious undertaking required the commitment and diligence of all of our Econo Lodge owners, and their passion for the brand is paying off. The Guestroom Improvement Program has invigorated the Econo Lodge brand, which has experienced improved LTR and RevPAR during the transformation."

Econo Lodge is one of the most recognized and trusted hotel brands in the economy segment. Every property offers amenities guests want, including free Wi-Fi, complimentary continental breakfast, and premium movie channels, all at an affordable price. There are more than 800 hotels open throughout the U.S. and more than 30 in the pipeline.

"The Guestroom Improvement Program has revitalized our hotel," said Sanjay Patel, owner of the Econo Lodge Harrisburg. "Our guests can't stop raving about the changes and the return on investment is even better than expected. Choice never stops looking for ways to make its hotel brands more appealing to guests and more competitive in the marketplace."

Econo Lodge: Easy Stop on the Road

With the amenities you need, the price you want and a brand you trust, Econo Lodge hotels make traveling easy. The Econo Lodge brand is one of the most trusted and recognized in the economy segment with more than 800 hotels located around the United States. Every property provides the amenities guests want including free Wi-Fi, complimentary continental breakfast, in-room refrigerators, convenient device recharge stations throughout guest rooms and premium movie channels. For more information, visit EconoLodge.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

