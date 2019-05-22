Economic Analysis Shows ACIST CVi™ System Significantly Reduces Costs and Improves Patient Safety for Coronary Catheterizations Compared with Manual Injection

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACIST Medical Systems, a pioneering interventional and diagnostic technology company with a portfolio of advanced products for the cardiac cath lab, today announced the results of an economic analysis demonstrating the ACIST CVi contrast delivery system significantly reduces costs, increases operational efficiency and improves patient safety for coronary catheterizations compared with manual injection of contrast media. The abstract was presented today during the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, Inc. (ISPOR) 2019 Conference in New Orleans by George Wright, PhD, lead author and research associate at Cornerstone Research Group.

A high prevalence of patients undergoing coronary catheterization procedures have co-morbidities that may increase their risk to develop post-procedure contrast-induced acute kidney injury (CI-AKI), which can be caused by contrast delivered during angiographic imaging. This can increase hospital readmission rates, treatment costs, and in some cases, can necessitate dialysis treatments. The economic model analysis conducted by Dr. Wright demonstrates $464,498 in annual cost-savings to hospitals based on 3,500 annual coronary procedures. This savings was due to reduced incidence of CI-AKI and reduced contrast use with the CVi system compared with manual injection. The CVi System reduces contrast volume by approximately 25 percent by allowing precise control of contrast injections with the AngioTouch® hand controller versus hand manifold. The ACIST CVi also continuously tracks contrast volume delivery, allowing physicians to ensure contrast delivery remains below target thresholds for at-risk patients. Lower contrast volume reduced the incidence of CI-AKI by up to 30 percent. Furthermore, sensitivity analyses considered vascular closure device (VCD) use and complications avoided by using the CVi System, leading to even greater cost savings ranging from $756,818 to $858,486 annually.

"The ACIST CVi System pioneered precision contrast injections for angiography. This robust economic model clearly shows that, in addition to superior clinical utility and safety, CVi also delivers significant cost savings," says Dr. Robert Wilson, founder of ACIST Medical Systems, Inc., and an interventional cardiologist at University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. "The ability to customize the contrast delivery based on clinical situation and patient need is invaluable, and it saves costs at the same time."

"As value-based medicine continues to be of growing importance in hospital decision-making, we're pleased that the findings from this economic analysis support incorporating the ACIST CVi System for cardiovascular angiographic imaging across all procedures," said Brad Fox, president and CEO, ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. "This analysis and its findings reflect our commitment to developing and supporting advanced technologies that simplify procedures, and help physicians improve patient safety while reducing institutional costs."

The ACIST CVi System simplifies and standardizes contrast injections for all procedures – from small injections in the coronary arteries to large volume injections in the ventricles, aorta and peripheral vasculature – while enhancing safety, efficiency, control and image quality. The ACIST CVi all-in-one angiographic imaging system has been used to diagnose and treat more than 30 million patients in 60 countries.

About ACIST

ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. is a pioneering interventional and diagnostic technology company with a portfolio of advanced products, including the world's first Rapid Exchange FFR and High Definition IVUS systems. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast imaging systems for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Through these products, ACIST is demonstrating its commitment to bringing unique and innovative technologies that simplify cardiovascular procedures and empower clinicians to treat patients with superior care. As part of the Bracco Group, ACIST benefits from the resources of a multinational conglomerate with broad expertise in cath lab technology and a dedication to continuous advancement. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, ACIST has worldwide presence with over 300 direct employees and facilities in Silicon Valley, Heerlen, and Tokyo. To learn more about ACIST, visit www.acist.com.

About Bracco Group

Bracco is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and was founded in 1927. It is active in the healthcare sector through Bracco Imaging (diagnostic imaging), ACIST Medical Systems and HLT (cardiology) and the Centro Diagnostico Italiano diagnostic clinic. It has around 3,400 employees and annual total consolidated revenues of over 1.3 billion Euro. Bracco operates in more than 100 countries worldwide. To learn more about Bracco Group, visit www.bracco.com.

