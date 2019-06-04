Economic Issues Dominate Kazakhstan Election

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a week to go for Kazakhstan's presidential election, the economy remains the dominant issue for voters, the Institute for Eurasian Integration has found. This oil-rich Central Asian country has seen huge strides in its per capita income since independence from the Soviet Union, and it aims to reach the top 30 global economies by 2050.

According to the survey, all seven presidential candidates have made the future direction of the economy the basis of their election platforms. At the television debate last week, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's representative Maulen Ashimbaev discussed the president's economic plan.

"It is aimed at ensuring economic growth in the country to improve the well-being of all Kazakhstanis," Ashimbaev said. "For this, systemic support will be provided to domestic businesses. The second is support for rural business and the agro-industrial complex in the country. Third, this is the development of the financial sector. Fourth, infrastructure development."

Communist candidate Zhambyl Ahmetbekov welcomed the government's strong infrastructure links with the country's neighbours. "We welcome the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the One Belt, One Road project. Today…the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and neighboring China are open to our products. These are our natural opportunities for the country's economic growth."

Meanwhile, Opposition politician Amirzhan Kossanov focused on improving village life. "In order to change the situation in the villages, you first need to start with the economy. My program says that you need to exempt the SMEs that are opening in the villages for three years," Kossanov said. "Now, with urbanization, people are moving to the cities. We have to create such an economic situation that brings capable young people back."

The government already has plans in place to create approximately 1 million jobs by 2025 through targeted support for rural-based entrepreneurs.

With Kazakhstan's leaders focused on improving the economy, the future does indeed look bright for this Central Asian country. President Tokayev in particular has made the private sector a key focus area, with plans to make it a major contributor to job creation.

SOURCE Institute for Eurasian Integration, Nur-Sultan